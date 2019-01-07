According to new reports, every major news network plans to televise President Trump’s first address from the Oval Office Tuesday night.

CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox News and Fox Business all plan to air Trump’s address focusing on border security.

“ABC, NBC, MSNBC taking, too. So trump will have a primetime platform across broadcast and cable tomorrow night to push the idea of a “crisis” at the southern border,” Politico media reporter Michael Calderone said in a tweet. CSPAN will also televise the address.

C-SPAN will air, too, followed by viewer calls. — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) January 8, 2019

President Trump said in a tweet Monday that he wanted to talk to the nation about “the humanitarian and national security crisis on our Southern Border.”

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

The president is also planning to visit the Southern border later this week.

Breitbart News previously reported that many television networks were debating whether or not to show Trump’s address, as they worried he might use the opportunity to spread “lies” about the border.

CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted that a “TV exec” told him, “He calls us fake news all the time, but needs access to airwaves… If we give him the time, he’ll deliver a fact-free screed without rebuttal. And if we don’t give him the time, he’ll call every network partisan. So we are damned if we do and damned if we don’t.”