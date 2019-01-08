CNN host Don Lemon suggested on his program Monday night that television networks should delay President Donald Trump’s upcoming address on border security when they air it.

“Listen, I’m not saying that we shouldn’t do it, but do you think it should be, I don’t know, a delay of some sort, and then you can…because people believe it. People–the president will say what he has to say,” Don Lemon lamented. “People will believe it whether the facts are true or not. I guess that’s the chance you take with any president.”

“But this one is different,” Lemon continued. “Then by the time the rebuttals come on, we’ve already promoted propaganda, possibly, unless he gets up there and he tells the truth.”

“He has his right to make the argument to the American people. And by the way, wanting barriers along the border is not propaganda,” Chris Cuomo replied.

“No, no, no,” Lemon said.

“It’s not immoral. It’s not wrong,” Cuomo continued.

Lemon responded, “The facts about that, though, who wants it, who doesn’t, how much it actually does protect, like you said, it’s not a panacea. It’s not a cure-all, there are other aspects, other technologies that go along with that.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter has also promoted this idea before.

President Trump will address the nation from the Oval Office for the first time Tuesday to discuss border security and the ongoing government shutdown over Democrats’ refusal to fund border security.

“I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern,” Trump said in a tweet announcing the address Monday.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Television networks were reportedly unsure of whether or not they should run the address at first, but later relented, and all major news networks will run the address Tuesday.

