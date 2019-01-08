Nolte: Networks Are Correct to Air Dem Response to Trump

What a world we live in, a world where a CNN conspiracy theorist like Brian Stelter is taken seriously even after he launches a campaign to blacklist the president, to stop the president of the United States from addressing the nation live on primetime television.

I mean, here we are in the middle of a partial government shutdown, here we are in the middle of a national debate about an issue the American people see as a priority — yes, immigration — and there is far-left CNN actively lobbying the national networks to refuse airtime to the American president.

What’s more, this is the same CNN that finds absolutely everything Trump does as not only newsworthy, but top-of-the-hour newsworthy, a crisis, a national emergency. This is the same CNN that shocked the nation with its memorable scoop about Trump’s two scoops and jumped all over Trump’s penis … twice.

Ice cream and penises… This is the kind of hateful and dishonest foolishness CNN wants the world to see. But what Stelter and his fascist media confederates do not want Americans to enjoy is to hear directly from their own chosen leader on a hugely important issue.

Now, Trump addressing the nation would be perfectly okay with CNN if it could happen like Mystery Science Theater 3000, with the media fact checking heckling the president as he speaks.

What a dangerous , demagogic, and superior media we have…

Thankfully, the major broadcast networks have agreed to do the right thing: to air the president’s eight minute address Tuesday night. As of now, most of the network’s have also agreed to air the Democrat response/rebuttal, which will air after Trump’s makes his address.

Of course Democrats should be allowed to have their say, and of course they should have that say using the same network television megaphone as the president. This is good for our country and good for democracy.

And this is the media’s biggest fear, an unfiltered world in which they cannot control the debate, where they cannot pervert the national discussion with their spin and lies. And this is why CNN has also tried to blacklist Trump from Twitter.

So look at us, look at what we are doing right now! Despite CNN’s demonic efforts to stop it, and without their fake news filter, we are going to hear directly from our national leaders about something that actually matters, about an issue of consequence.

And then we are going to talk amongst ourselves to decide where we stand.

This is a good thing, the way it should be.