Nolte: Bill Kristol Launches the Bulwark with a Lie

With most of his money coming from far-left billionaire Pierre Omidyar, Never Trump dead ender Bill Kristol decided to put the “bull” in Bulwark by launching his new website with a heaping helping of fake news.

With a ton of aid and comfort from the gangsters at CNN and the serial liars at the Washington Post, the Bulwark officially launched this week with the promise to “conserve conservatism” by fighting the Bad Orange Man using the same guys who tanked the 23-year-old Weekly Standard last December.

Naturally, the Bulwark launched with one of those very special kind of lies meant to assure the establishment media that the Bulwark is one of them, in the club, reporting for duty — oh, and if you could invite us over for some cable news hits that would be great cuz we’re dying over here.

Referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the Bulwark story is titled “How AOC Owns the Cons.” And while the story is composed with that well-honed tone of superior snobbery that defines Never Trump, in its defense, it is really, really long (nearly 900 words).

Without question, though, the article’s greatest achievement is how it managed to publish all those words without ever once justifying its own headline.

The premise is that Alexandria-Cortez “owned” all those bitter and angry cons who expressed outrage over an old video of the It-Girl Socialist dancing as a college student.

Those still eager to be misled by the dregs of the Weekly Standard were told this:

Leave aside for the moment that the video is from college, not high school—the only person who looks like a clueless nitwit here is the anonymous mouth-breather who doesn’t recognize a cleverly made homage to a classic ’80s movie. And this wasn’t the first time that conservatives have been left sputtering with misplaced anger over AOC.

The hundreds and hundreds of words that follow make for a tasty salad, but nowhere does this country club newsletter serve up even a single example of a sputtering conservative … and that’s because there were no conservatives sputtering over a video of a cute college girl behaving like a cute college girl.

In fact, there’s no proof anywhere that a single one of Alexandria-Cortez’s critics reacted to the (now deleted) video in a manner different from mine:

What’s wrong with this? She’s a kid having fun. Who cares? https://t.co/SmGp0RZlW9 — 'Sources Say' is Greek for 'Fake News' (@NolteNC) January 4, 2019

Obviously the Bulwark is not interested in facts. The site’s only goal is to ape and pay tribute to their benefactors in the anti-Trump media who — surprise-surprise — spread the same debunked lie.

So you don’t have to, I’ve been keeping an eye on the Bulwark and have come to three conclusions: 1) Every sentence sounds like it should end with a “sniff.” 2) The only way Trump could win any positive coverage from this clown-filled car were is if he agreed to launch a disastrous war in another country with no exit plan, and 3) snobbery is tiresome, tedious, and dull.