Former CNN Reporter Peter Hamby Ridicules Jim Acosta’s Border Tweet

Former CNN reporter Peter Hamby publicly ridiculed Jim Acosta’s ham-handed southern border coverage on Thursday.

Hamby, an award winning producer and reporter who worked at CNN for some ten years before joining Snapchat in 2015, blistered Acosta Thursday after his former colleague went to a single spot along the nearly 2,000 mile southern border to announce there is no border “crisis.” In other words, President Trump is a big fat liar.

Hamby, however, did not mock Acosta for the reason everyone else is, because the far-left White House correspondent actually ended up making President Trump’s case by reporting there is no “crisis” where a wall is already in place.

“I am *shocked* that a glib video, customized for re-tweets and filmed in broad daylight along one of the more secure parts of the RGV [Rio Grande Valley] by a reporter who parachuted in for the day, did not reveal anything dramatic,” Hamby tweeted.

I am *shocked* that a glib video, customized for re-tweets and filmed in broad daylight along one of the more secure parts of the RGV by a reporter who parachuted in for the day, did not reveal anything dramatic. https://t.co/TgPzMtU8pl — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) January 10, 2019

Hamby is exactly right. Once you are able to get yourself off the floor and stop laughing at Acosta’s lack of self-awareness, at the fact that he believed he was criticizing Trump when he was actually making Trump’s case for a border wall, what you have here is a glib and vacuous peacock “parachuting” onto a dot on a map and pretending to do journalism when all he is really looking for is to trend on Twitter with his fellow Trump haters.

Hamby made Acosta’s day even worse than it already was. Not only did the entire Internet mock Acosta yesterday, the president, the president’s son, and the White House press secretary also joined in:

When I went with President @realDonaldTrump to the border today I never imagined @Acosta would be there doing our job for us and so clearly explaining why WALLS WORK. Thanks Jim! https://t.co/7wC4rdEsZ2 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 10, 2019

Of course you don’t Jim. That’s because walls work. Thanks for your help proving @realDonaldTrump’s point and simultaneously creating one of the best self-own videos ever!!! https://t.co/QVXsJTwFh8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2019

And finally…

Spotted: Jim Acosta playing golf earlier today. pic.twitter.com/fi0nubIS2I — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 11, 2019

