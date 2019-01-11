Nolte: CNN Confirms KUSI Report About Border Wall Blow-Off

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is introduced during the CNN presidential debate at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates are participating in the fifth set of Republican presidential debates. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty

CNN has finally responded to the exploding scandal surrounding the far-left cable news channel’s revealing “border wall” interaction with San Diego TV station KUSI this week.

As my colleague Robert Kraychik reporter earlier, KUSI reports that the anti-Trump outlet contacted them looking for someone to come on the air and report about Trump’s border wall. CNN claimed it was looking for a local perspective on the issue.

According to KUSI, though, once CNN discovered that KUSI’s past reports look positively on the effectiveness of the local border wall, CNN ran away and wanted no part of that narrative.

To their great credit, KUSI took to the air to inform their audience of this on Thursday morning:

On Friday, CNN finally responded to the growing criticism, and mixed in with the last-place cable channel’s imperial tone, the statement is filled with fake news and confirmation of KUSI’s reporting.

“We called several local stations to book someone for a show. We didn’t end up booking any of them. That happens many times every single day,” CNN’s public relations team sniffed. “We did, however, book a reporter from KUSI for a story on immigration and the border wall in November. This is a non story.”

Because, you see, it is CNN that will decide what is and is not a story.

CNN closed the tweet with the haughty hashtag “#factsfirst” and included an apple emoji, which refers to the fake news network’s much-maligned “facts first” campaign.

So what we have here is CNN admitting to reaching out to KUSI and admitting to not booking anyone after hearing what KUSI had to say. But CNN is spinning this fact as a non-story, as a suitable explanation.

Oliver Darcy, who usually leads CNN campaigns to blacklist the network’s critics from social media, also ripped into KUSI with a tweet attacking Mike McKinnon, the president and general manager of KUSI, for daring to criticize CNN.

As you will see below, Darcy believes McKinnon’s personal tweets mean something, or something…

These heavy-handed CNN responses, though, really only raise more questions, such as: Why would an unbiased, objective, not-at-all left-wing news outlet not want to air both sides of the border wall debate — both pro and con?

CNN is stridently and openly against any border enforcement, against anything that would signal a political victory for Trump, so why would a news outlet that poses as objective not offer the other side the opportunity to express their thoughts, especially when that point of view could come from someone living in and reporting on a community living with a border wall?

The responses to Darcy’s tweet only further prove how all of this is backfiring:

The responses to CNN’s tweet from the public relations department are even more brutal:

The primary question CNN cannot and will not answer is this: How does a 24/7 broadcaster not have time bring on a local news reporter?

Other than bias, there is simply no legitimate explanation for CNN to blow off KUSI, and CNN’s response has only accomplished one thing: It confirms KUSI’s Thursday morning report.

 

