Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos sent multiple revealing photos of himself to his mistress, news anchor Lauren Sanchez, the National Enquirer reported Thursday.

News broke this week that Bezos, the world’s wealthiest man, carried on an affair with Sanchez despite still being married to his wife Mackenzie Bezos. The two released a statement via Twitter announcing their intent to divorce.

The Enquirer reports:

Several of the pictures show the billionaire posing with his shirt off in front of the mirror, and in another, he grins with just a towel wrapped around his waist in a steamy bathroom. What’s more, the horndog e-commerce mogul even sent Sanchez a below-the-belt selfie — otherwise colloquially known as a “d*ck pic” — in an unsparing close-up that’s too explicit to describe in detail.

The report also claims that in one message Bezos told Sanchez, “You know what I want? I want to get a little drunk with you tonight. Not falling down. Just a little drunk. I want to talk to you and plan with you. Listen and laugh … I basically WANT TO BE WITH YOU!!! Then I want to fall asleep with you and wake up tomorrow and read the paper with you and have coffee with you.”

In one message, Bezos reportedly told his mistress, “I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you.”

According to the Enquirer, Bezos told Sanchez in another text, “I miss you. I want to kiss you right now and tuck you in slowly and gently. And maybe in the morning wake you up and not be quite so gentle with you.”

Bezos’ Washington Post has gleefully reported on the sordid details of President Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

The Enquirer’s publisher, David Pecker, has had a long and well known friendship with Trump. Federal prosecutors announced last December that in exchange for immunity, Pecker agreed to cooperate with their investigation into allegations that his company paid women during the 2016 campaign in order to suppress negative stories about then-candidate Trump.

President Trump has previously been very critical of Bezos and Amazon.

“Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!” he said in 2017.

In 2018, he again attacked Amazon, tweeting, “I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”