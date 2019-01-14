WATCH: Reporter Attacked During Live Broadcast on California Overdose

A journalist reporting live on the mass fentanyl overdose in California on Saturday was attacked during the broadcast, according to video footage of the incident.

Meaghan Mackey, a journalist for KRCR, had been streaming her Saturday report on the fentanyl overdoses in Chico on Facebook Live when several bystanders ambushed her.

“This is disrespectful, do you understand that,” one person said, shortly before another woman yelled, “Get the f–k out of here.”

Mackey posted several tweets confirming that the altercation took place and reassuring her supporters that she was alright:

“I will not live in fear of doing my job. I value the freedom of the press & will continue to report on the truth and inform the public, even during times of tragedy,” Mackey tweeted towards the end of her statement.

The news station also released a statement confirming the attack, saying Mackey “is very shaken up” from the incident but “okay”:

The Chico fentanyl overdose killed one person and sent 12 people to the hospital. At least seven of those people remained hospitalized as of Sunday night, CBS Sacramento reported.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the man who died from the overdose Monday, identifying him as Aris Turner, 34, of Chico.

