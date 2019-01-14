WATCH: Reporter Attacked During Live Broadcast on California Overdose

A journalist reporting live on the mass fentanyl overdose in California on Saturday was attacked during the broadcast, according to video footage of the incident.

Meaghan Mackey, a journalist for KRCR, had been streaming her Saturday report on the fentanyl overdoses in Chico on Facebook Live when several bystanders ambushed her.

“This is disrespectful, do you understand that,” one person said, shortly before another woman yelled, “Get the f–k out of here.”

Mackey posted several tweets confirming that the altercation took place and reassuring her supporters that she was alright:

Official Statement: As many of you know, I was attacked and assaulted at the scene of a mass overdose in Chico, California last night. I was doing my job, reporting the facts on a major incident during a Facebook live for my news station @KRCR7 (1/3) — Meaghan Mackey (@KRCRMeaghan) January 13, 2019

I am thankful for the quick response from law enforcement. I am also very appreciative of all the support I’ve received from colleagues, viewers, friends and family. I am still shaken up, but am doing okay. I stand with all journalists working in defense of the truth. (2/3) — Meaghan Mackey (@KRCRMeaghan) January 13, 2019

Thank you to anyone who has reached out or expressed their concerns. I appreciate your kind words of support. I will not live in fear of doing my job. I value the freedom of the press & will continue to report on the truth and inform the public, even during times of tragedy (3/3) — Meaghan Mackey (@KRCRMeaghan) January 13, 2019

“I will not live in fear of doing my job. I value the freedom of the press & will continue to report on the truth and inform the public, even during times of tragedy,” Mackey tweeted towards the end of her statement.

The news station also released a statement confirming the attack, saying Mackey “is very shaken up” from the incident but “okay”:

As many of you know, our reporter Meaghan Mackey was attacked while at the scene of a mass overdose in Chico tonight. Meaghan is very shaken up but is okay. We are thankful law enforcement was right there and handled the situation quickly. We appreciate all your kind words. — KRCR News Channel 7 (@KRCR7) January 13, 2019

The Chico fentanyl overdose killed one person and sent 12 people to the hospital. At least seven of those people remained hospitalized as of Sunday night, CBS Sacramento reported.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the man who died from the overdose Monday, identifying him as Aris Turner, 34, of Chico.