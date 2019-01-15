CNN commentator Joan Walsh melted down Monday, calling it “disgusting” and “appalling” that President Donald Trump joked about Melania Trump making salads for an event at the White House.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”That’s appalling. It seems to me like the president will not be happy until there is not one single female Republican voter in the country. It’s incredibly sexist,” Walsh said.

“We aren’t all here to make salads for men. It’s disgusting,” she also said.

This was in response to Trump joking that First Lady Melania Trump could make salads for an event at the White House where Clemson football players were invited to celebrate their championship win.

​​​​​​”So I had a choice. Do we have no food for you? Because we have a shutdown, or do we give you some little quick salads that the first lady will make, along with, along with the second lady, they’ll make some salads,” Trump said Monday.

“And I said, you guys aren’t into salads. Or do I go out, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, do I go out and send out for about 1,000 hamburgers? Big Macs. So, we actually did that.”

Indeed, since government workers are furloughed under the current government shutdown, Trump needed food to serve the football players for the event Monday night. Instead of salads made by the First Lady, he settled on giant platters of burgers and fries from McDonald’s and other fast food restaurants, paid for by Trump himself.

Earlier this evening, President @realDonaldTrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P5JAo6yzfR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2019

“Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed — so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Follow Justin Caruso on Twitter @justincaruso2