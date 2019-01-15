John Kasich Signs with CNN as Political Commentator

John Kasich, former Republican Governor of Ohio, and staunch critic of President Donald Trump, will join CNN as a contributor, a new report says.

According to Axios, Kasich will serve as an analyst on several of the news network’s programs, CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker told his top brass Tuesday morning.

“The governor has strong insights to help guide conversations in our country in a positive direction and this new partnership with CNN gives him a great platform to do so,” Kasich advisor John Weaver told Axios. The development comes one day after Kasich signed with United Talent Agency, among Hollywood’s most powerful talent agencies, which represents A-listers such as Kevin Hart, Angelina Jolie, and Will Ferrell.

New! @JohnKasich, two term Ohio governor, has signed with powerhouse United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills… pic.twitter.com/VYY9aHY8t2 — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) January 14, 2019

“We’re thrilled to work with Gov. Kasich as he looks to the future by bringing his unique experience, wisdom, and perspective to an even wider array of audiences,” Jay Sures, UTA co-president, said in a statement. “I am excited to work with UTA to keep my voice across the world and share my experiences and observations to help improve the lives of others,” Kasich said in the agency’s press release.

Kasich, who was soundly defeated by President Trump in 2016 election, has whipped up speculation he will take on the president in 2020. In December, Kasich (R-OH) told Fox News Sunday he was “actively” considering a White House bid and would not rule out running as an independent.

“If all options are on the table, that means they are all on the table. We just have to see the development here,” he said. “That’s the only thing I can tell you at this point. I am not trying to be coy. We are seriously looking at it. My folks talk and meet every week about it, the people that are involved politically. And at the end, I’ll make a decision.”

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter reported another Never Trumper — recently-retired Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) — is in discussions to join CBS News.