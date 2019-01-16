CNN’s Don Lemon Lectures Trump Supporters: ‘Why the Hell Are You Overlooking Racism So Much?’

CNN prime time host Don Lemon lectured Trump supporters on air Tuesday, questioning why people continue to support Trump when his racism is “personal and even deadly.”

“I know people who support Donald Trump, they’re not bigots, but for people who look like me, other minorities, women who have–well, let’s just leave this to race,” Lemon said to open his show.

“This president has said and done so many insensitive, and bigoted, and racist things, that if you support for him–if you support him, people like me want to understand why you ignored so much in order to support this man,” he continued. “You may not think you’re a racist. Maybe–I don’t know if you are. I don’t think, you know, every Trump supporter is a racist.”

“But you certainly had to overlook racism and bigotry in order to make that decision. Now, then, maybe you made that decision in the voting booth, and then, now, even after all of this, if you still, in your mind, can support this person, why the hell are you overlooking racism so much?”

“It is personal and even deadly to people like me. That is important,” Lemon said.

Lemon’s nightly on air talks with Chris Cuomo often generate explosive headlines. In October, Lemon said that America’s biggest terror threat came from right-wing white men.

“So, we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right,” he said.

“And we have to start doing something about them. There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban on — they had the Muslim ban. There is no white guy ban. So, what do we do about that?”

Follow Justin Caruso on Twitter @justincaruso2