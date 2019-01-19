A partial transcript is as follows:

CHRIS MATTHEWS: Donny, it’s great to have you on the show. I watch you on all the other shows, so I’m going to take advantage of you being here. Tell me about Donald Trump. If he gets impeached, but not convicted, say that happens. It’s very likely something like that will happen. What’s he going to do? Is he going to run for re-election? Is he going to form a government in exile?

DONNY DEUTSCH: This is the scary part, this is where it ends. He’s going to tell people to take to the streets. That’s his last move. He owns 50, 60 how many voters, 30 percent. He’s going to say they’re trying to take your president away, don’t let them do it. We’re going to the streets. We’re going to create a civil war, and then take it one step further than that, then he’s gonna monetize it and say, and I’m starting the Trump revolutionary network. You can join for $6-a-month subscription.

MATTHEWS: He’s not going to form a third party or something like that?

DEUTSCH: Well, I think what he’ll say, he will. He will say, I have more power outside the government now. Your government is fully—This is the deep state. I’m starting the Trump revolutionary party. I don’t need to run for office. We’re not even going to run for office again and I’m going to have my megaphone. Follow me down the street. My first rally is in Arkansas. We are heading to a civil war. Whatever we think this man is capable of, he’s capable of more.

MATTHEWS: And that’s why I think, in a perverse way, he’s going to find a way at taking Speaker Pelosi’s denial of him for the podium, on the scheduled night of the State of the Union, and say the Deep State’s running this country, the Democrats, they’re the enemy, I’m not the government, I’m still in opposition, I’m the good guy. I can see him twisting it that way. Boy, that’s a scary prognosis you’ve given us, Donny.