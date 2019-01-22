The Covington High School students have earned the support of an attorney who has threatened to sue New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for the “obvious libel” of her accusations against them, Daily Wire reported.

Haberman initially claimed that the students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky were taunting a group of Native Americans. Haberman characterized them as Trump-supporting racists who were mocking a “Vietnam veteran.”

The paper later amended the report in several ways, including an addendum that said, “interviews and additional video footage have offered a fuller picture of what happened in this encounter.” The report was also amended to reveal that the Native American who led the group, Nathan Phillips, had misled about his military service. It turns out he only served during the Vietnam era. He never served in Vietnam nor did he go to war.

Ultimately, Haberman’s report was riddled with errors and characterized the Covington kids as the worst sort. The attack was brought to the attention of L.A. trial attorney Robert Barnes.

Barnes jumped to his Twitter account to warn the Times’ Maggie Haberman over her error-filled report on the Covington kids. Barnes tweeted, “I will represent the kids for free if they want to sue @maggieNYT for obvious libel.”

Barnes’ tweet attracted a large number of supporters:

