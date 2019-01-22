Bret Baier, Family Survive Turnover Car Crash in Montana

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier and his family were hospitalized over the weekend following a “major” car accident while vacationing in Montana.

CBS’s Late Show host Stephen Colbert revealed news of the crash on Monday evening, saying that Baier, who was scheduled to appear as a guest Tuesday, will not be joining him on the program. “We just found out that [Baier] and his family were in a car accident in Montana,” the late-night host said. “Bad, like, jaws of life to get him out of there. They’re all in the hospital but they’re going to be OK. And we just want to say: we hope you’re doing better.”

According to Mediaite, Baier and his family had been already released from the hospital at the time of Colbert’s announcement.

The Fox News anchor eluded to the accident on Monday evening, tweeting to his nearly 1.3 million followers: “Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing – and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that – before something does it for you.”

Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing – and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that – before something does it for you. #countyourblessings — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 21, 2019

Bret and his wife Amy have two children, Paul and Daniel. He shared a photo from their ski trip Saturday. “A great day skiing with the fam #blessed #montana #yc,” the caption read.

Read Baier’s full statement on the incident below:

After a weekend of skiing with my wife and two boys in Montana, driving to the airport Monday morning on icy roads, we were involved in a major car crash. Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car. And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol – we made it to the hospital quickly. We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out. My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings everyday. I tweeted this out as we left the hospital banged up, but alive. — ‘Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that before something does it for you.’ —Bret Baier Anchor & Executive Editor, FOX News Channel’s Special Report

Baier currently serves as Fox News’s chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report with Bret Baier, which airs weeknights from 6:00-7:00 p.m. EST. He joined the network in 1998 as the first reporter in the Atlanta bureau. He is the author of The New York Times bestselling book Special Heart: A Journey of Faith, Hope, Courage and Love and Three Days in Moscow: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of the Soviet Empire.