Nolte: Four Massive Media Hoaxes in First Three Weeks of 2019

We are only three weeks into 2019, a mere 22 days, and already the establishment media have hit us with four massive hoaxes, four flaming piles of fake news.

Led primarily by CNN, the Washington Post, BuzzFeed, NBC News, and the New York Times — the same media that have spent two years crybabying about being labeled fake news — have already run these cons on the American people with a full week still left in the first month of this new year.

Worst still, the media continue to stand by these debunked hoaxes, including one that resulted in death threats against children.

Does anyone still want to argue fake news is not the enemy of the people?

After this trip down memory lane, I doubt it:

Media Lie About Conservatives Outraged Over Dancing Video

The media opened the year on a stupid note with a wave of fake news that claimed, without any evidence (because there was none), conservatives had become outraged by a video of Socialist It Girl, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), getting her groove on in high school.

You know, because we’re all the dad in Footloose.

“Dance-off: Attempt to shame Ocasio-Cortez with video backfires,” howled Reuters.

“Bid to embarrass Ocasio-Cortez backfires,” screamed the far-left CNN on at least five occasions on YouTube alone.

“Conservatives mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for college dancing video, everyone else thinks it’s adorable,” reported something called a Newsweek.

And on and on…

Other than the fact that there was not even one example of a conservative doing anything more than shrugging the video off or agreeing it was a charming video of a high school girl acting like a high school girl, the story was 100 percent fake news, totally fabricated, conjured from whole cloth.

End Result: No retractions, corrections, or apologies.

Media Spread Homophobic Conspiracy Theory About Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Somehow, between their hoax about conservative outrage over a dancing Marxist and their malicious hoax about Lindsey Graham being a homosexual Manchurian candidate, the media were able to offer Americans nine whole days without spreading fake news.

But then the dam broke as CNN and MSNBC sought to bully Graham over his recent support for President Trump.

According to CNN and MSNBC, the only reason Graham supports Trump is because Trump has proof that Graham is a closet homosexual.

End Result: No retractions, corrections, or apologies.

Media Lie About Trump Suborning Perjury

Just a couple days after spreading that conspiracy theory against Graham, the media began to work its way into a Fake News Frenzy after the far-left BuzzFeed published the ludicrous claim President Trump told his then-personal attorney to lie to Congress about a real estate deal.

As Breitbart News pointed out at the time, the story was absurd on its face. To begin with, the lead reporter is a serial fabulist, the story was based on two anonymous sources, and BuzzFeed was forced to admit it had no proof to back up the claim.

Nevertheless, for some 36 hours, an unquestioning media screamed IMPEACHMENT, at least until no less than Special Counsel Robert Mueller fact-checked the BuzzFeed story and declared it fake news.

From the word go, the media knew this story was a lie. But they also knew Trump was in a box because there was no way he could prove a negative, that he had not done some something. Never in a million years did they believe Mueller would drop a piano on them.

End Result: The far-left BuzzFeed is sticking by its fake news, and even though the horse’s mouth declared it fake news, the rest of the media are following suit in defending the story.

Media Launch Online Hate Crime Against Covington High School Kids

Desperate to get the BuzzFeed fiasco off the Sunday front page, and based solely on selectively-edited video and their own seething hatred of Trump supporters, the media launched a rage-fueled jihad against — get this — kids, teenagers… And all of it proved to be a lie.

The full video proves an American Indian activist sought and failed to provoke these kids, who were guilty of nothing more than minding their own business.

What’s more, these kids were verbally abused for the better part of an hour by a group of black nationalists hurling racial and homophobic slurs.

Through it all, the MAGA-supporting kids remained cheerful, which kept the situation from escalating.

End Result: These innocent kids, their families, and their school are facing death threats, while Maggie Haberman of the New York Times and the Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty refuse to retract their proven lies and CNN’s Kirsten Powers is STILL falsely accusing them of using the N-word:

Also at 1:18 the harassers yell "Y'all got one n***** in the crowd!" One of the boys turns around and holds up two fingers…another holds up one finger apparently referring to the one black boy in the group. How is this "shockingly little evidence of wrongdoing" — your words https://t.co/IvgXff490R — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) January 21, 2019

—

There are dozens of students laughing and egging on the behavior. Will be interesting to see if anyone is actually expelled, as officials suggest is possible https://t.co/l7kjDOxiS7 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 20, 2019

Death of irony: MAGA supporters surround a Native-American man and chant “Build that wall.” https://t.co/s5gSmHQZiI — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) January 19, 2019

—

If you think the media are despicable and dishonest now, wait till the 2020 presidential election — you haven’t seen anything yet.

