CNN’s Angela Rye: MAGA Hats Are as ‘Maddening’ and ‘Triggering’ as a KKK Hood

CNN personality Angela Rye said on Tuesday’s broadcast of Cuomo Prime Time that the sight of a “Make America Great Again” hat was just as “triggering” to her as a Ku Klux Klan hood.

“I wish for one moment we can talk about what we see,” Rye said. “Because people are talking about what is happening right now as a result of what happened in this particular incident, is our varying perspectives, and I think that’s such a powerful point.”

“Like, forget Donald Trump for a moment and just think about the symbol of that red hat. When I see the ‘Make America Great Again’ hat now, Chris, I am triggered. I’m so triggered.”

“This ‘Make America Great Again’ hat is just as maddening and frustrating and triggering for me to look at as a KKK hood,” Rye also said. “Like, that is the type of hatred that his policies represent.”

Rye is a frequent critic of the president on CNN, and has repeatedly called him a “racist.”

In December, she claimed that Trump wanting to build a border wall was “about xenophobic, racist, bigoted beliefs that he holds.”

“Donald Trump is fixated on the Southern border, as he was the day that he announced his campaign. It is not about securing the borders. It is about xenophobic, racist, bigoted beliefs that he holds. And he’s trying to continue to give platforms to people who believe those things,” she said.

