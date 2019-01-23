CNN’s Lemon: Chaperones Must ‘Educate’ Covington Students About Why MAGA Hats Trigger ‘Marginalized People’

CNN host Don Lemon on Tuesday evening ripped the Covington Catholic High School chaperones for not educating the students about why Make America Great Again baseball caps trigger “marginalized people.”

“OK. The MAGA hat, the MAGA hat carries a certain connotation that provokes a conditioned reaction from many people. Especially from marginalized people,” Lemon said. “For example, Pocahontas, right? This was a Native American. Their chaperone should be keenly aware of that. Those kids should know that. And let’s say that the kids didn’t know that because they are kids. Their chaperones should be responsible enough to educate them. After all, they are students.”

CNN host Chris Cuomo said he did not understand why Covington Catholic allowed their students to wear MAGA hats to DC because “wearing the MAGA hat would have still been a violation of endorsing a political position.”

“And I think if the kids don’t have the hats on their heads, you have a very different situation in terms of how it’s perceived,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also revealed that Lemon educated him about why MAGA hats provoke conditioned reactions from “marginalized” people: “And you and I talked about this. I don’t know if you remember. It means something different to you than it does to me, fool. You’re not part of the group that he’s isolating about it all the time. You don’t see it the way I see it.”

“And I heard that from so many people after that. And my eyes weren’t open to it,” Cuomo added. “Then they became open to it.”

After fake news spread over the weekend about the supposed “confrontation” between the Covington Catholic High School students and Native American activist Nathan Phillips, left-wing activists and Hollywood celebrities when into overdrive comparing MAGA hats to KKK hoods.

At this point the only difference between a MAGA hat and a KKK hood is that for some reason society tolerates one being worn in public. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 19, 2019

A MAGA hat is just a Klan hood that was made in China. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 21, 2019