John Podhoretz: ‘Given His Proclivities,’ Roger Stone Will ‘Enjoy Prison’

Commentary magazine’s John Podhoretz, who is also seen on MSNBC, celebrated the arrest of President Trump’s ally, Roger Stone, by tweeting, “The thing is, given his proclivities, Stone would enjoy prison.”

Podhoretz, a Never Trumper, who once accused Breitbart News readers of being “rape-lovers,” later deleted the tweet, but it was picked up by Screenshot Bot, a Twitter account that automatically captures deleted tweets:

Chris Barron, an openly gay conservative strategist, criticized Podhoretz for his “homophobic bullshit.”

“This is what homophobic bullshit looks like,” Barron wrote, linking the Podhoretz tweet:

This is what homophobic bullshit looks like. https://t.co/IAAVrhoFh5 — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 25, 2019

Podhoretz stood by his tweet, arguing, “He’s not gay, you bizarre apologist.”

“You’re a disgusting bigot,” Barron shot back.

Before deleting his tweet and blocking Barron, the Never Trumper responded by writing, “Enjoy your endless obscurity.”

Podhoretz’s bizarre defense, his statement about Stone not being gay, does not help his case.

If you taunt someone who is not gay as gay (Stone is married to a woman), as someone who will enjoy homosexual prison sex or even rape, that is by definition homophobic. And what else could Podhoretz have meant other than that, especially with his use of the word “proclivities.”

Once again, America’s political establishment, those who look down their noses on everyday Americans from their elite media salons, reveal themselves to be the true bigots, the amoral. In other words, once again, John Podhoretz and his ilk prove to be everything they accuse those they hate of being.

What’s more, Podhoretz is now able to join Alec Baldwin and Joy Reid as yet another homophobe who is always welcome at far-left NBC News.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.