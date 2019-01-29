The far-left Washington Post’s Dave Weigel called President Trump’s supporters “rubes” during an appearance on a left-wing podcast.

In response, the Post told the Daily Caller, which first reported on the incident, that “We do not think our reporters should be using derogatory terms to characterize anyone [and the] matter is being handled internally.”

Weigel appeared on the left-wing podcast Chapo Trap Host and in reference to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) handling of the partial government shutdown and the funding for President Trump’s wall, said that McConnell “is very good at identifying what the rubes want to hear.”

McConnell didn’t care about the wall… he’s very good at identifying what the rubes want to hear, because all he cares about is getting enough judges to strike down campaign-finance law, strike down gun law, strike down health care, etc. All of his brilliant tactics are like, ‘What if we don’t have a vote on this? What if we just sit here for two years and don’t have a vote on this?’ On the wall, like, ‘What if we don’t do that? What if we just don’t do that? Everyone go away so I can confirm more judges.’

Like much of the establishment media, the anti-Trump Post has increasingly tolerated and even encouraged slurs against those on the political right, most especially President Trump and his supporters.

Earlier this month, the Post published a column arguing it was okay to call Trump a “motherfucker” and even after the boys from Covington Catholic High School were vindicated by uncut video, the Post continues to publish smears about these kids, who are guilty of nothing more than being white, Christian Trump supporters.

The Post has also openly called for the harassment of Trump supporters, up to and including violence.

Back in July, the Post’s Jennifer Rubin publicly called for the public harassment of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. In June, the increasingly unhinged Post published a story advocating for the universal hatred of all men and attempted to blame Trump for creating a hurricane.

The Post has also published call for violence against the political right, as we saw in this piece published in mid-2017.

The Post was already aware of Weigel’s long history of smearing the political right. He was forced to resign from the Post for exactly that back in 2010. The Post rehired him a few years later, and now, here he is, back to doing it again when he believes no one is looking.

But there will be no repercussions this time. Compared to the open calls for hate, harassment, and violence the Post is publishing and spreading nowadays, Weigel’s elite biases seem pretty tame.

