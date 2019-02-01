The editorial board of the Richmond Times-Dispatch — Virginia’s primary newspaper of record — called on embattled Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) to resign Friday after a photo surfaced showing him and another individual in blackface and Klu Klux Klan attire.

Northam on Friday confirmed he appeared in a racist yearbook photo and said he is “deeply sorry.”

“Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive,” Northam said in a statement.

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” he added.

The photo, which was carried by various media outlets and reported first by Big League Politics, depicts two people, one in blackface, the other dressed in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood.

Northam did not specify which outfit he was wearing in the image, which has prompted calls for him to resign, including from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The leading Virginia newspaper’s editorial board wrote: