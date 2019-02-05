A transcript is as follows:

WOLF BLITZER: Quickly, I want to go to David Chalian, he’s got an instant poll on how the country is reacting to, at least those who watched, what have you got there, David?

DAVID CHALIAN: At least those who watch. This is our first look at a new instant poll, but it is among speech watchers. I just want to stress here for a State of the Union address, the president’s partisans, his supporters tend to turn out to watch the speech. This is true of a president of either party. Tonight, we saw a heavily Republican-skewed audience turn out to watch the president’s speech. But, look at this. A very positive reaction from those who watched the speech tonight. 59 percent very positive, 17 percent somewhat positive, 23 percent negative.