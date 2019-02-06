The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill Alludes to Assassination During State of the Union Address

jemele-hill-malcolm-x-donald-trump-getty
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty, Doug Mills-Pool/Getty, Express Newspapers/Getty

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill referenced a public assassination during President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Hill, a far-leftist who despises Trump and has falsely labeled the president a “white supremacist,” alluded to the assassination of Malcolm X, who was gunned down in front of his supporters and family while preparing to give a speech at the Audubon Ballroom in 1965.

“[P]lease let @AOC yell out ‘whose mans is this,'” actor Desus Nice posted on Twitter.

Hill responded, “Nah, she gotta yell: GETCHO HAND OUT MY POCKET.”

The”GETCHO HAND OUT MY POCKET” quote refers to the last words Malcolm X probably heard before he was gunned down.

In February 1965, as Malcolm X stood before about 400 people for a Manhattan speech, a man in the crowd yelled, “Get your hand out my pocket!” in an apparent attempt to create a diversion. While Malcolm X’s bodyguards approached the man who yelled, three other men charged the stage, firing a sawed-off shotgun and handguns. Malcolm X died of 21 gunshot wounds.

The reference was not lost on Hill’s 1.1 million Twitter followers, many of whom enjoyed it:

Others were alarmed:

 

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here

.