Poll: Media’s All-Out Assault on Trump Only Hurts Trust in Journalists

Polling proves that public trust in the establishment media has collapsed in every imaginable way during Trump’s presidency.

There is no doubt anymore that corporate media’s ongoing assault against President Trump has backfired in a way that journalists will never recover from.

An IBD/TIPP poll asked about “the public’s perception of the mainstream news media” and found that “fully half the country says its trust in the media decreased over the past two years,” while only eight percent say they have more trust in the media.

Inside that overall number, the poll finds a plurality of Independents (49 percent) have lost trust in the media over the last two years, along with 81 percent of Republicans, who already had a pretty low opinion of this wretched institution.

In worse news (for the media), more than two-thirds of the public, a whopping 69 percent, believe the establishment media are “more concerned with advancing its points of view rather than reporting all the facts.”

Only 29 percent disagree.

What’s more, nearly half (43 percent) of Democrats agree with that statement, along with an incredible 72 percent of Independents and 95 percent of Republicans.

When asked if media coverage is designed to “delegitimize the views held by President Trump and his supporters,” nearly six in ten (59 percent) agreed, including 60 percent of Independents and 93 percent of Republicans.

The media’s non-stop lying and fake news stories about the Russia Collusion Hoax has also backfired. A majority of 53 percent now believe the media “prematurely declared President Trump guilty of collusion with Russia without sufficient evidence” — this includes 55 percent of Independents and even 22 percent of Democrats, which is more than one in five.

To recap, during Trump’s presidency…

50 percent have lost trust in the media

69 percent do not believe the media are fact-driven

59 percent say the media have an agenda is to delegitimize Trump

53 percent believe the media prematurely smeared Trump as a Russian spy

If there is one takeaway from this poll, it is that the public now sees through the media and that establishment pundits and reporters have lost all of their moral authority.

And now that the media’s Russia Collusion Hoax is unraveling right before our eyes, that number is only going to get worse as Democrats are forced to come to terms with the fact that the media have cynically led them on for two years.

On the flipside, Trump’s fortunes are improving. A recent poll of 2020 general election voters shows the president in good shape when compared to most of the Democrat field, and now that Democrats have taken control of the House of Representatives, the contrast between these far-left radicals and Trump’s reasonable policy proposals have improved his public approval ratings.

There is also the unreported fact that, by every historical standard, Trump is doing a superb job as president. The economy is humming, the world is more stable, and rather than entangling ourselves in stupid wars, we are disentangling ourselves.

In other words, Americans are enjoying their first taste of peace and prosperity since September 11, 2001.

The media’s hate campaign against Trump — a campaign waged with fake news, conspiracy theories, bigotry, and flat-out lies — has only resulted in a backlash against this very same media. In an effort to destroy Trump, this deeply corrupted and unethical institution is only destroying itself.

The good news is the media will never change. As public opinion has turned against them, rather than do the mature thing and do a better job, they have all retreated to live within their own heads. If you think the media’s self-defeating jihad is bad now, just wait until the 2020 presidential campaign kick in.

