Fact Check: Barack Obama Installed Golf Simulator in White House

Barack Obama was the first U.S. president to install a golf simulator in the White House, according to a bombshell report in the far-left Washington Post.

In other news, what we have here is yet another example of just how determined the Washington Post and the rest of the media are to live in their own heads; because they don’t even realize what a dazzling self-own this report is.

Seriously, think about it: the Washington Post “bombshell” on President Trump updating Obama’s golf simulator, and doing so with his own money, just proves once again how useless and corrupt the establishment media are.

Gee, what a crack team of inspiring investigative journalists America is blessed with. At long last, even though he has been out of office for two years, we have finally been told Barry had a golf simulator installed in the White House.

And this is real news, because it is a first.

Before Barry, there had never been a golf simulator in the White House. So it was Bill Ayers’ Friend who set a national precedent, and thanks to a dogged and persistent Washington Post, we now know this truth, we finally have all the facts, because democracy dies in darkness n’ stuff.

But with its stupid bombshell about Trump’s golf simulator, all the far-left Post is doing is admitting it did not report on Obama’s golf simulator, is admitting that were it not for the Post’s obsessive hatred of Trump, the public never would have learned about Obama’s golf simulator.

Jimmy Carter made a point of posing as a workaholic and look at the job he did, so as someone who only cares about results and could not care less about how much time a Obama or Trump play golf or vacation or enjoy “executive time,” my only takeaway from the from the Post bombshell was: Look at what it takes to force the corrupt media to report on something they did not want us to know about Obama.

If the installation of golf simulators at the White House is such a big deal — and anyone looking at today’s media coverage can only assume it is a Watergate-level Big Deal — why are we just finding out now that Obama not only enjoyed a golf simulator but was the first president in history to install one?

We all know the answer: the Washington Post, along with the rest of the unethical and inept corporate media, had no curiosity when it comes to Obama; and when the media did accidently discover something out about Obama they did not want the public to know, the media covered it up — like this photo of Obama hanging out with anti-Semitic hate preacher Louis Farrakhan.

My guess, and it is a safe one, is that almost everyone in the national political media knew about Obama’s golf simulator but chose to not report because they knew his critics would have a field day with it.

And so, if you read between the lines. all the Washington Post reported on yesterday, all the Washington Post revealed with its big scoop about Trump’s golf simulator, is just how awful, unreliable, biased, lazy, and worthless the media have always been.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.