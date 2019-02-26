CNN Guest: President Trump Doesn’t See ‘Black People as Fully Human’

During a panel on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon Monday, former Ebony magazine Editor-in-Chief Kierna Mayo said that President Trump does not see black people as humans.

“I don’t even think he really, this may be out there, but I don’t think that the president sees black people as fully human,” Kierna Mayo said on CNN.

“I don’t think he sees us as having agency, intelligence, as noted by his comment about Spike, you know, ‘he wishes he could read.’ There’s always some subtle suggestion that black people need to catch up, keep up, and, if it were not for his graciousness, if it were not for his attentiveness, his lovingkindness, we would be in a hell of a place.”

She continued, “But you know, clearly most African-Americans I think are offended by most of the president’s language, by most of his conversation, and certainly by the–every night, every clip, just leaves most African-Americans feeling, ‘This is a person who actively hates me. This is a person who hates people who look like me.'”

“And despite these individual one-off wins, I think we’re clear that the legacy of Donald Trump and the future of Donald Trump is one and the same. He is racist.”