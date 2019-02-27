CNN got walloped in the monthly ratings again by Fox News–and even MSNBC.

In fact, in all of cable news, the far-left cable channel’s highest-rated show, Cuomo Prime Time, came in 23rd for the month of February.

Let me repeat that: among only three cable news networks, CNN’s highest rated show came in … 23rd.

Here are February’s averages in total viewers and viewers in the 25-54 age demo:

Prime Time: Fox News: 2.6 million / 463,000 MSNBC: 1.96 million / 342,000 CNN: 1.07 million / 316,000 Total Day: Fox News: 1.458 million / 261,000 MSNBC: 1.1 million / 184,000 CNN: 707,000 / 197,000

The only silver lining for CNN is that the anti-Trump channel did improve its total day viewers by ten percent when compared to this same month last year, but CNN’s ratings are so low, a double-digit boost doesn’t mean all that much.

Also, in the advertiser-coveted demo, the fake news network collapsed by -11 percent in prime time and a whopping -14 percent in total day.

MSNBC improved over last month, a gain of nine percent in prime time when compared to last year and a gain of +12 percent in total day viewers. In the age demo, MSNBC was down double digits in both prime time and total day.

Compared to last February, Fox remained fairy steady with only a six percent drop in total day and prime time viewers. In the demo, though, Fox dropped a fairly steep -20 and -21 percent in prime time and total day, respectively.

Sean Hannity hosted the number one show in all of cable news with an average of 3.17 million viewers. Tucker Carlson came in second with 3.09 million. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow came in third with 3.07 million.

TVNewser adds that “February 2019 marked a whopping 32 consecutive months for Fox News as the most-watched basic cable network.”

That means the most-watched network in all of cable TV, not just cable news.

In all of cable, CNN came in sixth place with total day viewers and tenth in prime time.

The drop in 25-54 demo viewers for all three networks shows that young people seem to be tiring of the overall cable news format.

