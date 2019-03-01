Report: Michael Cohen Testimony Gives MSNBC Highest Rated Day Ever

According to a new report, Micheal Cohen’s congressional testimony Wednesday pushed liberal network MSNBC to their highest rated day ever outside of election days.

MSNBC beat Fox News Channel and CNN, coasting on the combined power of the Cohen congressional hearing and President Trump’s summit with Kim Jong-un in North Korea.

Forbes reports:

Michael Cohen was very good for MSNBC. On the day President Trump’s former personal attorney testified before Congress–and the president met with North Korea’s leader at a summit in Vietnam–MSNBC had its highest-rated day in the network’s history, except for the presidential elections in 2008, 2012 and 2016. According to ratings data released Thursday by Nielsen, MSNBC finished first among total viewers from 9 a.m. ET, before the Cohen testimony began, to 5 p.m., the network’s highest-rated daytime performance ever. MSNBC drew a total daytime audience of 2.652 million, ahead of Fox News Channel’s 2.252 million and CNN’s 2.011 million. Among viewers 25-54, the demographic most coveted by advertisers, CNN led in daytime, with 554,000. MSNBC was second with 421,000 followed by Fox, with 369,000.

The report also indicates that the MSNBC’s primetime star Rachel Maddow topped the usual cable king, Fox News’ Sean Hannity, in the 9 pm time slot.

MSNBC’s ratings tend to spike following victories for the left. After Michael Cohen pled guilty to campaign finance violations in August, the network’s ratings saw a similar jump.

Following the 2018 midterm elections when Democrats won control of the House of Representatives, the liberal network also won big in the ratings.

However, Cohen’s testimony still did not provide much new information about the Trump campaign and “Russian collusion.”

Cohen admitted during his opening statement that he has no evidence or knowledge of the campaign colluding with Russia, saying only that he has “suspicions.”