Ex-Sessions Spox Sarah Isgur Will Be CNN Analyst, Not Editor, After Outcry

Sarah Isgur, a former spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, was assigned to another role at CNN following a backlash over her hiring as a political editor.

“It’s been a great vacation but I am back on twitter! And news: I will go to CNN as a Political Analyst instead. Will start next month on air and on line,” Isgur tweeted Friday.

CNN announced upon Isgur’s hiring in February that the longtime Republican operative would help manage operations in the field and coordinate use of reports between the network’s departments. CNN said Isgur would be one of the various editors under political director David Chalian and would not have a policy-making position.

However, some CNN staffers were rankled by Isgur’s new gig at the network.

The Daily Beast reported:

After her hiring was made public last week, the network reassured staff that her primary duties will be scheduling the publication of stories, and making sure various stories are highlighted on shows. In a note sent to staff, top editors said she would “play a coordinating role in our daily political coverage—helping to organize and communicate between newsgathering, digital, and television.” Many of CNN’s own staffers privately raised major concerns about the network’s decision to hire her, noting her lack of editorial experience and long work history as a political operative and government spokesperson.

“It’s extremely demoralizing for everyone here,” a CNN editorial staff member told The Daily Beast.

In a bid to quell concerns, CNN president Jeff Zucker urged editorial staffers to give the former Sessions spox an opportunity to prove herself. “I do fully understand the confusion and the conversations that have taken place, and I don’t want us to ever shy away from being able to have this conversation,” Zucker said, before adding “Let’s not rush to judgement. Let’s give everyone a chance.”

Isgur previously advised Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) and was businesswoman Carly Fiorina’s deputy campaign manager during the 2016 GOP primary.

Isgur, nor CNN have said when the Republican advisor’s role would begin at the network.