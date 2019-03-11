The Fox News Channel on Sunday condemned host Jeanine Pirro’s remarks on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MD) use of a hijab and said the issue has been dealt with directly.

Pirro is under fire after appearing to suggest on her Saturday program — Justice with Judge Jeanine — that Omar, whose repeated antisemitic remarks prompted the House to pass an anti-hate resolution last week, wears a hijab in defiance of the Constitution. “Think about this: She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?” Pirro said in her opening segment. “Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

In a statement Sunday, Fox News denounced Pirro’s remarks, saying: “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.

The network also released a statement from Pirro, who said her intent was not to suggests Muslims could not be loyal to the United States. “I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American. My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution,” Pirro said. “I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

A Fox News online producer, Hufsa Kamal, criticized Pirro’s remarks on social media, writing: “@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx.”

@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx. https://t.co/ZfKhRhlvM3 — Hufsa Kamal (@hufkat) March 10, 2019

Reporter Yashar Ali said Kamal will not face repercussions for speaking out against Pirro, batting away speculation that she would be fired as “lunacy.”