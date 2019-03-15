CNN’s Dana Bash falsely claimed President Trump and Breitbart News are to blame for the New Zealand mosque massacre.

This is not the first time the far-left Bash has, without evidence, spread conspiracy theories linking Trump to violence. What’s more, there is no record of the left-wing Bash ever pushing back against her own employers’ frequent calls for violence or the countless times CNN has openly encouraged and defended violence against the political right.

But as you will see in the video below, Bash is deliberately looking to deceive CNN viewers not only with a phony connection between Trump and the horror that unfolded in New Zealand Thursday night, but the fake news her fabricated connection is premised on:

BASH: I don’t even know what to say to that anymore, except…cut it out. And it’s not an accident that he said that with Breitbart. He thinks that those are his people. But the world is such that everything is connected today. And people who are crazy in New Zealand or anywhere else on the globe–can read Breitbart. And this is something we all have to remember and Michael Smerconish said so eloquently in the last hour, everybody with a microphone, especially leaders of countries, no matter which country it is, but especially the United States.

Bash is referring to and deliberately misinterpreting an exclusive interview Breitbart News conducted this week with the president. Regarding the left’s attempt to kill free speech, within the obvious context of political tactics, Breitbart News reported:

“So here’s the thing—it’s so terrible what’s happening,” Trump said when asked by Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House about his anticipated executive order on campus free speech. “You know, the left plays a tougher game, it’s very funny. I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they don’t play it tougher. Okay? I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad. But the left plays it cuter and tougher. Like with all the nonsense that they do in Congress … with all this invest[igations]—that’s all they want to do is –you know, they do things that are nasty. Republicans never played this.”

So, as you can see, Bash is intentionally taking Trump out of context. Only a fool or liar would see anything in those comments about violence.

Bash is also one of the reasons CNN is a national laughingstock when it comes to issues of credibility and ratings.

And CNN’s ratings continue to crater.

Just last week, when compared to last year, while Fox News and MSNBC saw a jump in viewership during this same time, CNN lost a whopping nine percent of its total day audience and a stunning 16 percent of its already anemic primetime audience.

Even Trump-hating leftists are tired of being lied to by the likes of a Dana Bash, who poses as an objective reporter when she’s just another left-wing commentator who lost her credibility years ago.

And no one likes to be lied to, to be played for a sucker, to be told one thing by a Dana Bash only to discover later she was looking to deceive you.

