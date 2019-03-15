U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is becoming more unpopular as the American people get to know her.

According to the latest national polling from Gallup, the freshman congresswoman and social media superstar is not wearing well at all, despite all the gushing coverage she receives from the establishment media.

At the national level, she is already much better known than most politicians. This will surprise no one who watches cable news, but back in September, a full 50 percent of those polled said they never heard of her. Since then, all the adoring media exposure dropped that number almost in half.

In fact, Gallup reports that Ocasio-Crazy is already better known than Chief Justice John Roberts. While 29 percent say they never heard of her, 30 percent say the same about him.

By further comparison, 33 percent of those polled say they never heard of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ); 41 percent say the same of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Both are running for president.

“Ocasio-Cortez is known by most Americans at this point, despite having only two months on the job as a House freshman. The only more recognizable member so early on was Hillary Clinton in 2001, who was already well known from the previous decade as first lady,” Gallup reports.

While there’s no question all this media coverage has given Ocasio-Crazy a national profile in an unprecedented amount of time, there is also no question that national profile is a mostly negative one.

According to Gallup, of those who do know Ocasio-Crazy, a meager 31 percent view her favorably, while a plurality of 41 percent view her unfavorably. That puts her 10 points underwater with the American public.

When this poll was first taken in September, Ocasio-Crazy was only two points underwater. Back then, her favorable rating sat at 24 percent while her unfavorable rating was just two points higher at 26 percent.

Over the last five or so months, her favorability rating has increased only seven points (24 to 31 percent) while her unfavorable rating leaped a whopping 15 points (26 percent to 41 percent).

What is most revealing about these numbers is what it says about the eunuchs in the establishment media. The glowing wall-to-wall coverage Ocasio-Crazy has enjoyed backfired bigtime.

And so, once again, we see compelling proof the establishment media no longer have the power or the moral authority to move public opinion their way. In fact, in the case of Ocasio-Crazy, public opinion moved in the opposite direction the media intended.

