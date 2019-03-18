The far-left BuzzFeed News just opened its platform to an activist who wants Israel “demolished.”

Leen Dweik and Rose Asaf are the two NYU student-hysterics who filmed their confrontation with former first daughter Chelsea Clinton late last week. In their neurotic and bigoted minds, they believe Clinton condemning the antisemitism regularly spewed by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) caused the New Zealand mosque massacre that left 49 innocent people dead.

“Forty-nine people died because of the rhetoric you put out there,” is how one of these geniuses put it to poor Chelsea, who could only respond by melting into a pool of blubbering apology.

Naturally, the fake newsers at BuzzFeed News wanted a piece of this action, so the failing outlet offered up its platform to a couple of wild-eyed conspiracy theorists who believe condemning antisemitism causes massacres, and their rantings remain on BuzzFeed even though one of them — Dweik — has called for Israel to be “demolished.”

“Uh, demolishing Israel IS a solution,” her March 3 tweet read, which has since been deleted.

Dweik even admits she only deleted the tweet under duress.

“[T]witter made me delete my tweet re: israel, but to be clear, israel is a settler-colonial apartheid state and nothing anyone can say or do will change that”:

my account has finally been unsuspended! twitter made me delete my tweet re: israel, but to be clear, israel is a settler-colonial apartheid state and nothing anyone can say or do will change that — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

How revealing is all of this?

Seriously, take a step back and take a look from 30,000 feet, because this is fascinating.

Before we get to that, though, I need to reiterate something so that no one can take me out of context…

I am free speech extremist vehemently opposed to de-platforming, blacklisting, firing, or scarlet-lettering anyone. If BuzzFeed wants to give a bully and raving antisemite a platform, so be it, and it is outrageous and un-American for Twitter to force Dweik to delete her antisemitic/genocidal opinions.

Unless someone is using a social media platform to break the law — child pornography, stoking violence, fraud, etc. — no one should be censored by these monolithic, fascist corporations. Evil people have the same right to free speech as everyone else and until they break the law, silencing people over their opinions, even racist opinions, is un-American.

Okay, now that I’m covered, think about what we just learned about our social media overlords…

All across social media and the Internet, America’s fascist Masters of the Universe are using any excuse to silence us, most especially Trump supporters, and are doing so while propaganda outlets like CNN and BuzzFeed News either lead or cheerlead these blacklisting campaigns.

All across social media and the Internet, America’s Masters of the Universe are disappearing people, blacklisting their opinions, slapping them with a scarlet letter and removing them from the public square, except for…

The Jew haters, the genocidal antisemites…

Not only do the Masters of the Universe not de-platform those who call for Israel to be “demolished,” these haters are publicly rewarded by BuzzFeed News with a platform.

I don’t think you need me to spell out just how revealing this is, how it says so much about Silicon Valley’s and the establishment media’s attempt to shape, distort, and pervert political debate in this country using the sheep’s clothing of a “healthy conversation.”

