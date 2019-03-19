Appearing Monday evening on the Fox News Channel, radio personality Glenn Beck told host Sean Hannity that “we are officially at the end of the country as we know it” if the Republican Party fails to win the 2020 election.

As part of their nearly 10-minute interview, Beck explained how he believes various radical groups are plotting together to “destabilize” the West, warning that the plan is already in motion.

“I said what was coming and the last few steps were that the radicals, the anarchists, the Islamists, the socialists would all gather together, they would not be working together, plotting together, but they would see the opportunity and they would all come together and work to destabilize Europe and America,” Beck told his former colleague “And that is exactly what is happening.”

Beck then warned the U.S. will cease to exist in its current form if the Democrats win in 2020 — and “may not survive,” even if President Donald Trump is re-elected. “If the Republicans don’t win in this next election, I think we are officially at the end of the country as we know it,” he said. “We may not survive even if we win, but we definitely don’t if the Republicans lose with Donald Trump.”

Beck, once a prominent Never Trumper, saw his popularity among conservatives plummet after he endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the 2016 presidential election and contributed to National Review‘s “Against Trump” special issue. Since President Trump’s election, Beck’s media company, TheBlaze, which recently merged with CRTV, has suffered greatly due to mismanagement, falling advertising revenue, and declining web traffic. The company has also conducted several rounds of layoffs.

In recent months, Beck has warmed to President Trump and signaled he will support him in the next election, telling Hannity earlier March that the president is “doing the things he said he would do.”

“By the time he got to Israel, he was proving me wrong every step of the way on his policies. I was happy, thrilled, thrilled to say, he’s doing the things he said he would do,” the radio personality said.

Asked whether he would vote for President in 2020, Beck replied: “I think when you are looking at avowed socialists that want to end the free market…when you are sitting here talking about infanticide, when you look at who these people are, there’s no way anyone who is standing up against those guys and actually has a spine, yes. Now, will I say I’m going to vote for him? No. And here’s why, because anyone I ever say I’m voting for, it’s a kiss of death.”