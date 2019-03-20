CNN political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas on Wednesday sided with White House official Kellyanne Conway, saying that while she concurs with attorney George Conway’s remarks regarding the president’s mental fitness, she would be “livid” if her own husband publicly attacked her boss.

“Conway is a successful, respected lawyer. I agree w/his tweets, but wouldn’t like my husband publicly attacking my boss. I’d be livid, if my boss publicly attacked my kids’ dad,” Navarro-Cárdenas wrote on social media. “Like her or hate her, Kellyanne doesn’t need these 2 men fighting her battles. Awkward. Dysfunctional.”

Conway is a successful, respected lawyer. I agree w/his tweets, but wouldn’t like my husband publicly attacking my boss. I’d be livid, if my boss publicly attacked my kids’ dad. Like her or hate her, Kellyanne doesn’t need these 2 men fighting her battles. Awkward. Dysfunctional. https://t.co/Vl7QFfPeGK — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 20, 2019

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump lambasted Conway as a “stone cold loser” who is “very jealous” of his wife’s success. Kellyanne serves as Counselor to the President and was previously President Trump’s campaign manager, becoming the first woman to have run a successful presidential campaign in U.S. history.

Later, while addressing the press en route Ohio, the president described Conway as a “whack job.”

“He’s a whack job. There’s no question about it, but I really don’t know him,” he said. “I think he is doing a tremendous disservice to a wonderful wife. Kellyanne is a wonderful woman. And I call him ‘Mr. Kellyanne.’ The fact is that he’s doing a tremendous disservice to a wife and family.”

Conway, a frequent critic of President Trump once under consideration for a top role at the Department of Justice, has ratcheted up criticism about the president in recent days, questioning whether his wife’s boss lacks the mental fitness to lead the country.

“It’s so maddening to watch,” Conway, a litigator at the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, said in an interview with the Washington Post released Tuesday. “The mendacity, the incompetence, it’s just maddening to watch. The tweeting is just the way to get it out of the way, so I can get it off my chest and move on with my life that day. That’s basically it. Frankly, it’s so I don’t end up screaming at her about it.”

On Monday, Conway suggested President Trump suffers from two personality disorders, tweeting images of the cover of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, along with two pages describing Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Antisocial Personality Disorder.

In a subsequent tweet, Conway warned that all Americans, including Vice President Mike Pence and the president’s Cabinet members, should think “seriously” about “Trump’s mental condition and psychological state.”

Agree with this, but would add that *all* Americans should be thinking seriously *now* about Trump’s mental condition and psychological state, including and especially the media, Congress—and the Vice President and Cabinet. https://t.co/OoxgLJpltE — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 18, 2019

While Conway’s attack on the president may have won him praise in anti-Trump circles, his wife, however, is none too pleased. In an interview with Politico Wednesday, Kellyanne defended her boss’s tweets, asking: “You think [President Trump] shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?”

“Don’t play psychiatrist any more than George should be,” the White House advisor added. “You’re not a psychiatrist and he’s not, respectfully.”