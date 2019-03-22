BlazeTV host Eric Bolling on Thursday evening released video of a confrontation he had at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. with a crude passerby who mocked his son’s death.

.@EricBolling was sitting with some friends at Trump Hotel in D.C. when a man walked by his table & said, loud enough for them to hear, Eric's son "killed himself because he was embarrassed by his dad.” Eric followed the hateful man outside & started filming what came next… pic.twitter.com/51FhqG6Nmh — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) March 21, 2019

According to Bolling, he and conservative activist Hayden Williams were at a table in the hotel lobby Wednesday evening when an unidentified man approached the pair and said: “Eric Bolling’s son killed himself because he was embarrassed by his dad.”

“It was a drive-by hit on me using the most hateful words a human being can deliver to a grieving father,” Bolling of the remark on his program AMericA, adding “I got up and followed this hateful moron out of the hotel.”

Eric Chase Bolling, the host’s son, died in 2017 of an accidental drug overdose with cocaine, fentanyl and anti-anxiety medication in his system, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ.

Bolling released footage of him shouting and directing strong language at the man who made the hurtful remarks, blurring out his face as to not reveal his identity.

“I chased him down and yelled whatever comes to the mind of a man who has just been told his son killed himself because of him,” said Bolling. “Yep, I used some bad words. Yes, I followed him and yes, I shouted at him. But no, I do not apologize.”

“We’re all human beings here,” he added. “And some things are just off-limits.”

Bolling then drew attention to the opioid crisis plaguing the United States, telling his audience that the search for solutions should act as a uniting force.

“The drug problem is universal, it should bring us together, not be used as a tool of hate to the vulnerable,” said Bolling.

