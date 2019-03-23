A partial transcript is as follows:

KATIE PAVLICH: What is your response now to a lot of these media narratives about the president being impeached, going to jail, obvious evidence of collusion, which didn’t exist now, falling apart?

LARA LOGAN: It’s always bothered me as a journalist. I care about what the law says and what the facts are and collusion is not a crime, right? The closest crime that you have would be charging people with conspiracy. And there’s something else that bothers me with much of the reporting on this from the beginning, is that you keep seeing high up featured prominently in many articles this line that six members of the Trump campaign have been indicted by the Mueller investigation, but you don’t read in the same space right there, nobody writes, although none of them were charged with conspiring with Russia, the central question of the Mueller investigation.

That always comes way, way, way down further in the reporting, and that, to me, it’s a very simple fix if you’re really trying to be objective, you can say six people were charged, but none of those charges had anything to do with conspiring with Russia. And then that doesn’t mislead the reader or the viewer because it’s very clear what people were charged with, and it’s not really to conspiracy or the central focus of the Mueller investigation. That, as a journalist, I find it disappointing that people will create one impression with their reporting, correct it later, and then claim that they’ve been honest and objective.