Mark Geragos Torches CNN as the ‘Know-Nothing Network’ After Firing

High-profile lawyer Mark Geragos on Wednesday blasted CNN for terminating him from the network amid reports he is an unnamed co-conspirator in an alleged scheme by embattled lawyer Michael Avenatti to extort Nike.

“They ought to change their name to the ‘Cut and Run Network,’” Geragos scoffed during an appearance on the Adam Carolla Show, according to TheWrap. “I’ve been texted by all of their anchors who are as outraged as I am that after 20 years, a press conference is enough to have them immediately want to disassociate themselves.”

Geragos is not charged with a crime. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, he is the unidentified co-conspirator in court papers charging Avenatti, the former lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, with attempting to shake down Nike for $25 million by threatening the company with bad publicity. He has denied all wrongdoing and pledged to fight the charges.

“God forbid that I start telling some of the stories for how I’ve covered for that lame-ass organization,” Geragos told Carolla, before branding his former employer “the Know-Nothing Network.”

CNN swiftly terminated Geragos, who was a longtime legal analyst for the network, following reports of his alleged involvement in the scheme. His profile was quickly removed from the network’s website. CNN confirmed to TheWrap on Monday that Geragos is “no longer” a contributor but would not reveal the reason for his departure.

Asked by Carolla about his alleged involvement in the matter, Geragos said while he could not delve into the case, he felt “confident” he would be cleared.

Geragos represents Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who is alleged to have staged a hate crime against himself. Further, Geragos was the lead attorney in the grievance filed by former quarterback Colin Kaepernick against the NFL, in which the ex-49er accused the league of collusion by prohibiting him from re-entering the league as punishment for the anthem protests.