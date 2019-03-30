Nolte: Only 37% Believe Mueller Investigation Was ‘Justified’

A CBS News poll shows that only 37 percent of Americans believe special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Russia collusion hoax was justified, while a majority of 54 percent believe it was “politically motivated.”

In a country as divided as this one, 54 percent of Americans agreeing on anything political is pretty impressive, and as Townhall points out, there has been a massive sea change in public perception of the Mueller investigation.

Just a couple of months ago, in January 2019, this same poll showed that only 45 percent believed the investigation was “politically motivated,” while 50 percent said it was “justified.”

In other words, those who believe the investigation was “justified” plummeted by 13 points, while those who believe it was “politically motivated” jumped nine points.

That’s a 22-point stampede in the other direction.

Naturally, the far-left CBS News, which, along with the rest of the establishment media, spent two years spreading the hoax about President Trump’s colluding with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election, buried these inconvenient findings below the numbers that push their agenda about the public wanting to see the Mueller Report — you know, as though that isn’t already going to happen.

Other numbers inconvenient to the fake media include the fact that only 38 percent of Americans want the investigations into Russia to continue by Democrats in Congress.

Only ten percent believe the Mueller investigation, which cleared the president entirely, was conducted unfairly.

Only 23 percent claim the investigation did not clear Trump, while 34 percent believe it has, and 36 percent believe it is too soon to say.

The CBS poll lines up pretty well with a recent Rasmussen poll that shows 61 percent of respondents want all congressional investigations against Trump to stop.

Whether Democrats and their allies in the fake news media want to acknowledge it or not, there was a pre-Mueller Report world and a post-Mueller Report world, and in this post-Mueller Report world, Trump is a duly elected president, a legitimate president, and one who was unfairly hounded, smeared, and harassed for two long years by a politically motivated/media-driven witch hunt.

With the 2020 presidential campaign about a year away from launching in earnest, Trump’s enemies would be wise to remember Bill Clinton’s 60 percent approval ratings during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Whatever you might think of Clinton as a man or president, he continued the Reagan-Bush era of peace and prosperity, and voters did not want that impeded over a personal indiscretion, even if it involved perjury.

Trump’s record is even more impressive, for he has delivered America into the first era of peace and prosperity in 17 long years, since September 11, 2001, and voters are not going to stand for any more of these hoaxes and fishing expeditions.

Two years of this nonsense are enough.

