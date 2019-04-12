Peter Schweizer’s ‘Secret Empires’ Named Top 5 Best ‘Political Corruption’ Books of All Time

Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer’s New York Times best-selling book — Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends — has been named the 4th best book exposing political corruption of all time, according to BookAuthority.com.

Secret Empires reveals how both Democrat and Republican leaders have been cutting lucrative backroom deals and funneling the benefits to their children and other family members for years, a phenomenon that Peter Schweizer, a four-time New York Times bestseller calls: “The new corruption.”

Namely, the 336-page book delves into how former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, have profited handsomely from business deals involving the communist Chinese government. Secret Empires also includes a host of revelations about former President Barack Obama, Trump White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and progressive mega-donors George Soros and Tom Steyer.

Click here to read Secret Empire’s the top-five bombshells.

Schweizer is also the author of the #1 New York Times best-selling book Clinton Cash, Extortion, along with Throw Them All Out, and Architects of Ruin — which The New York Times called the “the most anticipated and feared book of a presidential cycle.” Schweizer is the co-founder and president of the Government Accountability Institute and has appeared CBS’ 60-Minutes, the Fox News Channel, Bloomberg TV, and various other media outlets.