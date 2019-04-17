Now that their two-year Russia Collusion Hoax has been exposed, CNN and MSNBC are hemorrhaging a massive number of viewers.

Compared to this same week last year, the far-left CNN has lost a jaw-dropping 47 percent of its primetime audience and 41 percent of its total day viewers.

TV News reports that this CNN’s worst week in prime time all year.

MSNBC did not fare all that much better. During primetime, the left-wing outlet lost 28 percent of its viewers. Throughout the total day, MSNBC was down 20 percent.

For those who believe this ratings drop has nothing to do with MSNBC and CNN being exposed after two years of deliberately pushing a hoax about President Trump colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election, I give you Fox News… Fox lost only lost eight percent of its primetime viewers and 12 percent of total day viewers.

As far as news weeks go, last week might have been a little less exciting than this same week last year, but MSNBC, and most especially CNN, are shredding massive numbers of viewers for one primary reason… Both outlets spent two years lying to their audience, promising them Trump’s impeachment and arrest was coming up right after the next commercial break.

And now, without that hoax to bait people, to manipulate them into tuning in for the latest “bombshell” (that always turned out to be fake news), hardly anyone is tuning in anymore. And it’s a safe guess, many feel cheated and duped, angry and disgusted.

Somehow the news gets worse…

In the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo, CNN lost an incredible 52 percent of total day viewers and an even more incredible 58 percent of primetime viewers.

MSNBC lost 43 percent of total day 25-54 viewers and 48 percent of primetime 25-54 viewers.

Again, by comparison, Fox lost 27 percent of demo viewers in total day and 29 percent in primetime.

The overall numbers for last week are staggering.

Fox News was number one in all of cable with 2.438 million primetime viewers. MSNBC was a distant second with 1.6 million. CNN came in a humiliating 15th place with a mere 690,000 average primetime viewers. The Food Network attracted more primetime viewers than CNN.

During the total day, Fox News was again number one with 1.346 million viewers. MSNBC again came in a distant second with just 899,000 viewers. CNN stumbled into ninth place with just 510,000 average viewers.

While all three cable news networks are down and some of that can be attributed to a news week that might have been slower than this same week last year, there is no question something much bigger’s going on with CNN and MSNBC, both of whom lost all credibility with their respective audiences after Trump was exonerated by the Mueller Report.

Fox News has always had a bigger audience than MSNBC and CNN, but has been able to hold on to almost all of it in the post-Mueller Report world because Fox didn’t spend two years conning its audience into believing Trump was a Russian spy facing inevitable impeachment.

