Nolte: Poll Shows Media Failed to Gaslight Public About Trump Campaign Spying

Despite the media’s best effort to gaslight the public into believing otherwise, a plurality of voters accurately believe Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was spied on.

The poll from the far-left Politico and Morning Consult shows that nearly four in ten voters (38 percent) said they believe spying occurred, while only 28 percent said there was no spying.

More than a third, 35 percent, didn’t know or had no opinion.

This might be the greatest media fail in the history of media fails. It most certainly is yet one more piece of evidence of an ever-growing pile that the media have lost almost all of their ability to influence public opinion.

During his testimony last week, Attorney General William Barr accurately stated his belief that “spying did occur” on the president’s campaign… And almost immediately, like the hapless Keystone Cops they now are, every single available person in the establishment media scrambled in a panic to push back against this truth, to scream it was a dirty lie, to pretend the president’s campaign was not spied on, never spied on because their precious Barry Obama would never-ever-ever do such a thing; it just didn’t happen, and if you say it did, you are a creepy, anti-science conspiracy theorist.

But after more than a week of the media unifying in a relentless pushback to gaslight the American people on this subject, only 28 percent are buying it.

The media could not even convince all the Democrats to buy into it; a full 24 percent of Democrats accurately believe Trump was spied on, as do 57 percent of Republicans.

On top of the media’s waning-to-nonexistent moral authority, contributing to this media fail are things I like to call The Facts.

The very idea that it is not spying when the Obama administration uses the C.I.A. and F.B.I. to wiretap Trump campaign personnel (and go so far as to lie to obtain those warrants), to employ covert personnel and covert sourcing to gather information, to lure unsuspecting Trump campaign staffers to overseas honey traps meetings, to launch a massive operation to covertly gather information on a presidential campaign and base it on oppo research gathered by the opposing campaign… To argue this is not spying is like arguing against the wetness of water.

If that is not spying, please tell me what is.

The American people are not stupid. They know what the definition of spying is. They know spying when they see it.

And when a flaming left-wing nitwit like CNN’s Chris Cillizza says that instead of “spying,” it should be described as “surveillance approved by a FISA court,” that tells you just how dishonest the media are willing to get to protect the villains in this story (Obama, James Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan).

Whether it is the outlawing of “illegal immigrant” or “chick flick” or “bossy” or “spying,” the media have launched a literal Orwellian campaign to stifle debate by making our language less precise, by removing descriptive words from the dictionary only to replace them with Newspeak, with confusing mush like “undocumented immigrant” or “surveillance approved by a FISA court.”

Hey, do you want to know what “surveillance approved by a FISA court” is called…?

It’s called SPYING…

And the American people know it.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.