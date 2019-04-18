CNN and other establishment media melted down in response to Attorney General William Barr holding a press conference about the Mueller report Thursday, with commentators questioning Barr’s loyalty and accusing him of protecting the president.

During the press conference Thursday, Barr repeated the conclusions contained in his letter to Congress last month, reiterating that despite attempts from Russian nationals to influence the 2016 election, nobody from President Trump’s 2016 campaign engaged in collusion.

On the issue of obstruction of justice, the attorney general stated that special counsel Robert Mueller outlined several instances of actions taken by President Trump relating to obstruction in his report but did not make any legal judgments or recommend charges. Both Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded that there was no case to prosecute the president on obstruction.

The full report will be released Thursday.

CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta claimed that Barr was “clearly laying out a sympathetic presentation” of Trump’s actions relating to possible obstruction of justice.

Barr clearly laying out a sympathetic presentation: "The president was frustrated and angered" that the investigation was undermining his presidency. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 18, 2019

CNN’s Jim Sciutto echoed a similar line, saying that Barr is “delivering a full-throated defense of the President based on a report the public and Congress will only see after he’s done.”

Please throw this clearly misleading DOJ guidance out the window. Barr is delivering a full-throated defense of the President based on a report the public and Congress will only see after he’s done. https://t.co/Y9vvy1wo9m — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 18, 2019

“Oh so the attorney general is giving us another summary of the report and giving a little rah rah nod to the White House? Just because one says something monotone with no emotion doesn’t make it right, ok or acceptable,” CNN commentator Symone Sanders said.

“This press conference is crazy.”

Oh so the attorney general is giving us another summary of the report and giving a little rah rah nod to the White House? Just because one says something monotone with no emotion doesn’t make it right, ok or acceptable. This press conference is crazy. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) April 18, 2019

Bakari Sellers, another CNN commentator, said, “The Trump campaign encouraged and participated in the dissemination of stolen DNC and Clinton Campaign emails. HOWEVER, Bc they did not participate in the actual act of hacking, there is no crime.”

“Their actions were foul and unpatriotic, apparently not criminal.”

The Trump campaign encouraged and participated in the dissemination of stolen DNC and Clinton Campaign emails. HOWEVER, Bc they did not participate in the actual act of hacking, there is no crime. Their actions were foul and unpatriotic, apparently not criminal. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 18, 2019

CNN contributor Ana Navarro-Cárdenas was disgusted by the attorney general’s presentation.

William Barr is a polical hack in attorney general’s clothing.

It’s simply disgusting. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 18, 2019

New York Times writer Charles Blow, meanwhile, could not even handle watching the press conference.

I had to turn this Barr press conference off. Couldn’t do it. I’ll read the transcript. #MuellerReport — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) April 18, 2019

Another Times writer, Michelle Goldberg, whined, “That arrogant, willfully misleading press conference was shocking even by 2019 standards. We continue to underreact to our government’s transformation into an authoritarian junta.”

That arrogant, willfully misleading press conference was shocking even by 2019 standards. We continue to underreact to our government's transformation into an authoritarian junta. — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) April 18, 2019

“In case you missed it, the attorney-general of the United States just blamed the media for the president’s obstruction of justice. This is just completely fcking amazing,” Esquire writer Charles Pierce said.

In case you missed it, the attorney-general of the United States just blamed the media for the president's obstruction of justice. This is just completely fcking amazing. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 18, 2019

“Wow, Barr is actually doing this. Pre-spinning the Mueller report in Trump’s favor,” NBC’s Ken Dilanian said.

Wow, Barr is actually doing this. Pre-spinning the Mueller report in Trump’s favor. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 18, 2019

“It’s time for IMPEACHMENT Hearings into Trump’s obstruction of justice and Abuse of power!! TrumpColluded MuellerReport,” Daily Beast writer Dean Obeidallah said.

It's time for IMPEACHMENT Hearings into Trump's obstruction of justice and Abuse of power!! #TrumpColluded #MuellerReport — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 18, 2019

Of course, the Never Trump squad also chimed in, with anti-Trump Republican and frequent cable news guest Rick Wilson complaining, “The Attorney General of the United States just defended obstruction because of the President’s hurt feelings.”

The Attorney General of the United States just defended obstruction because of the President's hurt feelings. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 18, 2019

Washington Post writer and anti-Trump “conservative” Jennifer Rubin stated simply, “Interfering with an investigation because you are frustrated is the very definition of corrupt motives.”

Interfering with an investigation because you are frustrated is the very definition of corrupt motives — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 18, 2019

CNN analyst Max Boot also chimed in, “Imagine how frustrated Nixon was during Watergate when he suffered many many leaks (remember Deep Throat?) and political attacks. Yet he was still impeached for, inter alia, obstruction of justice.”

Imagine how frustrated Nixon was during Watergate when he suffered many many leaks (remember Deep Throat?) and political attacks. Yet he was still impeached for, inter alia, obstruction of justice. https://t.co/6BLOegFfjf — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) April 18, 2019

More immediate reactions from pundits and reporters expressed outrage and held out hope that the text of Mueller’s report would somehow undercut Mueller’s decision not to prosecute anyone for collusion or obstruction:

Saying @realDonaldTrump "fully cooperated" when he and his family didn't testify is like saying you took a shower when you really just walked around in the rain. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 18, 2019

Translated: The press fell for the most obvious trick in the book and instead of analyzing how the press fell for it, they will applaud the tricksters for tricking them. https://t.co/0EhZTaWdkk — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 18, 2019

At this point, aren't they one in the same? #askingforafriend https://t.co/vyhjgK4EBH — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) April 18, 2019

I simply don’t understand how you can actually claim that Trump "took no act that in fact deprived the Special Counsel” of witnesses when Trump REFUSED TO SIT DOWN FOR AN INTERVIEW WITH THE SPECIAL COUNSEL!! — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 18, 2019

Now that we’ve heard from the President’s attorney, will the Attorney General show up? — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 18, 2019

Barr: No one associated with Trump "illegally participated in the dissemination" of hacked emails via WIkiLeaks. Note the word "illegally." — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 18, 2019

How many times has AG Barr repeated Donald Trump’s favorite words, “no collusion”? #MuellerReport — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 18, 2019