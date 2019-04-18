CNN’s Dana Bash: Actually, There Was Collusion in the ‘Truest Definition of the Word’

Despite Attorney General William Barr saying otherwise, CNN contributor Dana Bash made the bizarre declaration Thursday that there was collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

“There was no conspiracy, but it turns out, maybe I’m answering my own question, that, I’m sorry, but there was ‘collusion’ when you look at the actual definition of that term,” Bash said.

CNN’s Jake Tapper replied that “collusion” is not a “legal term.”

“It’s not a legal term. That’s exactly right,” Bash replied.

She continued, “There wasn’t conspiracy, there was no crime committed, according to the special counsel, but on page after page after page, instance after instance, you see people within the Trump campaign, and the Russians, talking to, coordinating with one another, starting with what you said at the beginning when we first got this…Don Jr., to other instances, the Trump Tower meeting … with Wikileaks. It goes on and on.”

“Not criminal, but, ‘collusion’ in the truest definition of the word.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of the Trump campaign working with Russia during the 2016 election, which contradicted Bash’s assertions.

The full Mueller report, which was released with minor redactions Thursday, also does not recommend criminal charges against the president on the issue of obstruction of justice.

Follow Justin Caruso on Twitter @justincaruso2