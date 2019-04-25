Daytime talk show host Meghan McCain announced Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden will appear on The View for his first interview since launching his 2020 presidential campaign and touted her “love and friendship” for the White House hopeful after her mother Cindy denied plans to endorse him.

“Thrilled that Vice President @JoeBiden will be giving his first exclusive interview since announcing his run for President with us @TheView table tomorrow morning,” McCain wrote on Twitter. “It’s no secret of my love and friendship with Joe – and I can’t wait to talk to him tomorrow.”

The families of McCain and Biden go back decades as Biden and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) were longtime friends while serving together in the U.S. Senate. Meghan’s remarks on Thursday weren’t the first in which she praised the Democrat elder. She told CNN “If [Biden] runs for president I’m screwed in every way,” citing her bond with the 76-year-old. Both her father and Biden’s son Beau passed away from the same form of cancer. “He understands pain and trauma in a way few do,” the talk show host said of Biden.

“He is a very special man. I disagree with him 75% politically, but there is a level of decency and character that reminds me of my dad,” she continued, before adding “become someone I really have turned to when I feel the world is falling.”

Biden’s appearance on The View marks his seventh visit to the show, most recently having joined the Hot Topics table on December of 2017. On his second visit to the talk show on April 22, 2010, The View marked the first time a sitting vice president was featured as a guest.

McCain called Biden an “inspiration” after his 2017 appearance, sharing a set photo of the two of them embracing.

McCain’s latest comments follow a statement from her mother shooting down a Washington Examiner report stating that the McCain family would support Biden in his effort to win the White House.

“Joe Biden is a wonderful man and dear friend of the McCain Family. However, I have no intention of getting involved in presidential politics,” McCain’s widow tweeted in an apparent response to the report.

Nonetheless, a McCain family endorsement of Biden would not come as a complete surprise to the Beltway as President Trump and Sen. McCain have made a rocky relationship for years. In 2015, the president said the Vietnam War veteran was “not a war hero,” citing his capture.

While campaigning for the White House in 2016, President Trump called McCain “weak” on immigration and implied that he was an “incompetent” lawmaker.

President Trump was not invited by the McCain family to attend the Arizona senator’s funeral, though White House advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner did attend. Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February, Meghan expressed displeasure with President Trump’s families members attending the funeral. “I thought that my family had made it clear, or at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me, and that my father had been sort of very clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps,” she said.