The far-left CNN’s embattled prime time schedule collapsed to 15th place last week due to a double-digit ratings reverse.

Compared to this same week last year, the fake news outlet lost 17 percent of its prime time viewers.

Throughout all of last week, and despite being in some 90 million homes, CNN was only able to average 783,000 prime time viewers, which put it behind the Food Network and something called the NBC Sports Network.

By comparison, Fox News was number one in all of cable with nearly four times as many average prime time viewers (2.5 million). When compared to last year, Fox also increased its already sizable audience by two percent.

MSNBC slipped to third place with just 1.77 million prime time viewers, which is 11 percent fewer than last year.

Throughout the total day, CNN managed to average a humiliating 613,000 viewers, compared to 1.44 million for Fox and 1.01 million for MSNBC.

CNN lost 17 percent of total day viewers. MSNBC lost two percent. Fox climbed two percent.

CNN can take a little solace in the fact that this is an improvement over the nearly 50 percent of viewers it lost the week prior.

In the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo, CNN lost an incredible 35 percent of prime time viewers and 28 percent of total day viewers.

MSNBC also suffered a big demo loss — 34 percent in prime time and 28 percent in total day.

Fox slipped as well, but nowhere near as far: 15 percent in prime time and just nine percent in total day.

Now that a few weeks have passed, it is safe to conclude the Mueller Report debunking the media’s Russia Collusion Hoax has hurt MSNBC. But…

It has devastated CNN.

MSNBC has effectively lost any chance it once had to overtake Fox News for the cable news crown. CNN, though, is slipping into the abyss … and deserves to.

To its credit, MSNBC does not pretend to be an unbiased, objective news outlet. MSNBC is openly left-wing.

To its everlasting disgrace, though, CNN does pretend to be objective, even as it literally devoted tens of thousands of broadcast hours to pushing the ludicrous conspiracy theory that President Trump had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election.

Almost 24/7 for more than two years, CNN assured and reassured its viewers that Trump would be arrested after the next commercial break. And when the Mueller Report exonerated Trump on collusion and obstruction, and because CNN drank its own kool-aid, the fake news network was completely caught off guard with nothing to say other than humma humma humma racist humma.

The fact that CNN lost so many viewers during this last week, a massive news week, a week that saw the release of the Mueller Report, says so much.

This week is not shaping up to be any better. CNN’s gimmick programming of five Democrat infomercials fell flat on its face and then this happened on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, CNN continues to thrive because 89 million suckers who don’t watch CNN still pay for it.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.