CNN lost 26 percent of its already tiny audience and dropped to 15th place during primetime in April.

Fox News remained in first place.

Throughout last month, CNN’s average total audience during the all-important primetime hours was a humiliating 767,000. CNN was not even able to attract a million average viewers. Fox News more than tripled the fake news outlet with 2.4 million viewers. MSNBC more than doubled CNN with 1.66 million.

When compared to this same month last year, there is just no question CNN has collapsed further than anyone thought possible, at least when talking about a fake news outlet already in far last place and scraping a barrel bottom.

Compared to April of 2018, CNN lost an incredible 25 percent of its total day viewers, a whopping 26 percent of its primetime viewers. The Hate Network suffered an even more serious beating in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age group.

A whopping 41 percent of that demo tuned out of CNN’s prime time schedule, while 37 percent tuned out throughout the day.

TV Newser adds, “Few, if any, cable networks experienced a similar year-over-year drop off. It’s also the most significant drop off of cable news’ big three.”

Obviously, the chickens have come home to roost.

On top of CNN’s hysterical biases and prejudices, on top of its unholy embrace of political violence against Trump supporters, the Russia Collusion Hoax was obviously the last straw with its few remaining viewers.

For more than five years, under the misguided and amoral leadership of Jeff Zucker, CNN has perpetrated one hoax after another after another against the public.

The Trayvon Martin Hoax

The Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Donald Trump Can’t Win

The Russia Collusion Hoax

The Brett Kavanaugh Serial Rapist Hoax

The Covington High School Boys Hoax

And now the public has finally had enough. The Mueller Report, the summation of a $35 million investigation waged by left-wing partisans for two years, found President Trump guilty of exactly nothing. This was a disaster for CNN, which had spent more than two years not only spreading more fake news on this hoax than any other news outlet, but repeatedly assuring its viewers the “walls are closing in” on Trump, and that he would be arrested after this word from our sponsors.

Let me put it this way… things are so bad at CNN that it could not place even one show in the top 30 on Friday. There are only three cable news networks, and CNN could not break into the top 30 with only two competitors.

Nevertheless, because 89 million suckers who don’t watch CNN still subsidize it, CNN marches on.

