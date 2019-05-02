This list of Rachel Maddow’s most audacious, reckless, and dangerous lies surrounding the Russia Collusion Hoax was compiled by the Nation’s Aaron Maté. This is his work, his effort, and well worth your time if you want to understand just how recklessly Maddow deliberately misled her audience for two years and why her ratings have now collapsed by double digits.

Because MSNBC is an openly left-wing news out, basically leftist talk radio with pictures, I don’t spend much energy critiquing it. If you are open about your biases and personal beliefs, go with God, let’s have a debate.

The toxic poison in our media ecosystem comes from outlets like CNN, the Washington Post, NBC News, and the New York Times… Outlets that pose as objective when they are actually to the left of MSNBC.

This Maddow thing, though, is something altogether different. Bias is fine — lying, deceiving, misleading, fear-mongering with fake news, and abusing your perch on a major cable news network is not okay.

I’m a big fan of openly partisan news outlets, but who in their right mind would continue to watch or listen to someone who lied with such shameless abandon? Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity are not the top guys on radio (and in Hannity’s case, the top guy on cable news) because they tell us what we want to hear. We trust them. They do not lie to us. And if they get something wrong (which is not very often), it is always a mistake made in good faith and it is always corrected.

But as you will see below, Maddow did not just spend the last two years spreading serial lies and paranoia, she is now lying about her lying. For instance, even though we have the video to prove otherwise, a couple of weeks ago Maddow tried to gaslight her audience into believing she “refused to let myself think about” the compromising video tapes (that don’t exist) we were told Putin had of President Trump.

Maté backs up each item on his list with devastating video … and I do mean devastating.

Rachel Maddow makes Sen. Joe McCarthy and Father Coughlin sound like Plato.

Maddow Tells Her Audience One Thing While the Facts and Her Chyron Say Another

Maddow lied to her audience with the false claim Attorney General Bill Barr was redacting the Mueller report on his own. This is not only no true, her own chyron at time read, “Barr: Special Counsel Is Assisting with Redactions”

2/ Just recently you were caught in real-time lying to your audience. You claimed Barr was handling the redactions by himself. But the chyron — on screen right below — told viewers the truth, that Mueller was in fact “assisting” w/ the redactions: pic.twitter.com/rTSAABngp2 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

Maddow’s False Claim About Ignoring Putin Tapes

Just a couple weeks ago after the Mueller Report debunked the entire Russia Collision Hoax, Maddow lied to her audience with the provably false claim she “refused to let myself think about” the Putin tapes (that don’t exist).

4/ BTW, just last week you falsely said that “the one thing I refused to let myself think about” was that Putin had tapes of Trump — the very prospect you had previously floated to posit that Putin may blackmail Trump into withdrawing troops. pic.twitter.com/xMC4uPrjSK — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

Which brings us to…

Maddow Spreads Evidence-Free Paranoia About Putin Tapes

Maddow told her audience that Putin might use compromising video of Trump (that does not exist) to blackmail him into withdrawing troops.

3/ There was that time in Jan 2017 when you speculated that Putin may use the pee tape & other kompromat to force Trump into withdrawing US troops near Russia. How did that one turn out? pic.twitter.com/XuXXagyCNb — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

Maddow Sounds the Alarm About Russia Freezing Americans to Death

Here’s video of Maddow trying to start a war with Russia using paranoid speculation about Putin deliberately freezing the Dakotas to death.

5/ Who could forget that time this past winter when you seized on life-threatening cold temperatures to fear-monger that Russia could kill Americans by knocking out their heat?pic.twitter.com/deo2H4SBBQ — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

Maddow Suggests Trump Takes Orders Directly From Putin

This is the stuff of street corner ranters begging for change. I once met a homeless guy who said he was married to Victoria Principal. He even showed me a photo of her (cut out of a magazine) to prove it. Maddow doesn’t even respect her audience enough to cut out a photo.

6/ There was that time when you explored the scenario under which Putin “gives orders” to his puppet Trump at an upcoming meeting. Do you think Putin ordered Trump to stage a coup in Venezuela/try to kill the German-Russia gas pipeline/nix the INF treaty? pic.twitter.com/cbSrGt2xR3 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

Maddow Suggests Trump Used Cohen to Pay Off Russian Hackers

Maddow’s lack of respect for her audience’s intelligence and ability to discern the difference between informed speculation and what’s been pulled from one’s backside is mind blowing.

7/ How about that time when you speculated — citing the Steele dossier — that Cohen billed Trump $50k for “tech services” to pay off Russian hackers? It was actually to pay a US firm (https://t.co/GGK6FQLvRJ). pic.twitter.com/TcqdN8mC4z — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

Maddow Says Putin Ordered Trump to ‘Bleed Out’ FBI

We are now to a point where Maddow has not only disgraced herself but also CNN’s Brian Stelter, the self-appointed guardian of journalistic wisdom, who has never taken Maddow to task for deliberately misinforming her audience with wacko conspiracy theories like this one.

8/ How about when you suggested that Putin has gotten Trump to “bleed out” the FBI? If Mueller and the FBI found proof of that, I missed that part of their report. pic.twitter.com/hFT0ByWzlQ — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

Maddow Says Putin Installed Rex Tillerson as Trump’s Secretary of State

I am running out of ways to smack my gob.

9/ How about the time when you speculated that Putin installed Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State? pic.twitter.com/YiUYWdxpZ5 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

Maddow Lies About White House Hiding Trump-Putin Transcript

Straight-up lie.

10/ How about when you claimed that the White House edited out a key question from the Trump-Putin presser? The WP showed that to be false, and the result of live video/audio switching issue (https://t.co/miq3aLxhGf). Yet you never corrected it: pic.twitter.com/LrnPyMcTMQ — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

Maddow Says Putin Ordered Trump to End Korean War Games

More proof Brian Stelter is the hackiest hack in hackdom.

11/ Then there was that time when you lamented the suspension of US war games in Korea, and speculated that it was the fault of Putin: pic.twitter.com/cuDgHyDQPs — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

OMFG Russian Pharmaceutical Tycoon and Wife Attend Trump’s Inauguration!

Pure paranoia and the exact same scare tactics and mind games Jim Jones used to keep his cult scared, bubbled, and uninformed.

12/ Have we ever gotten to the bottom of your “New Scrutiny on Russians at Trump’s Inauguration” in Jan 2017 — aka a Russian couple who posted video of their attendance? pic.twitter.com/HAieukFsWI — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

The Secret Plot to Funnel Money from the Russian Government to the NRA

This isn’t just fake news, it’s nuts, it’s the behavior of a neurotically unstable woman no one loves enough to save from herself.

15/ How about when you speculated that Maria Butina may have played a role in a secret Russian government plot to funnel money to the NRA in order to influence the 2016 election? How did that one pan out? pic.twitter.com/eaRgZdauty — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

Trump Presidency Is a ‘Russian Op’

Brian Stelter is garbage.

16/ How about when you said in 3/2017 that “if the American presidency right now is the product of collusion between the Russian intelligence services & an American campaign… we need to start preparing for what the consequences are going to be if it proves to be true.” Did it? pic.twitter.com/RO71MGdICd — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

#Kids4Trump Hashtag Was Russia Plot to “Destroy American Democracy.”

Maddow is a total kook.

18/ or when you recently claimed that the hashtag #Kids4Trump

was part of a Russian effort “to destroy American democracy.” How much contempt do you have for American democracy to suggest that Russian trolls could “destroy” it? pic.twitter.com/WcuG1RibkB — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

Russians Installed Paul Manafort as Trump’s Campaign Manager

No, seriously, Brian Stelter is total garbage.

19/ Remember earlier where we saw you suggest that Russia chose Tillerson as Sec of State? How about also when you pondered the same about Paul Manafort? “I mean, take the view from Moscow. If you know a guy who needs a presidential campaign manager, how about our friend Paul?”: pic.twitter.com/5xcFarXakV — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 29, 2019

Russia Installed Trump “To Weaken Parts Of America that Most Annoy … Vladimir Putin

That’s only half of the neurotic madness in this clip. Maddow again says Russia installed Tillerson as Secretary of State and he is doing Russia’s bidding by weakening Oregon, or something…

20/ Speaking of installing Tillerson, remember when you also speculated that Russia was actively getting Trump “to weaken the parts of America that most annoy and that most undermine Vladimir Putin”, and so that’s why the State Dept. was “hollowed out, disappeared, and muted”? pic.twitter.com/6mX5qCCq5F — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 29, 2019

I Can’t Even

After telling her gullible audience Russia installed Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State…

After telling the suckers Tillerson was doing exactly what Russia wanted him to do as Secretary of State…

Here is Maddow doing a shameless 180 with a delusion about Russia getting Tillerson fired.

And you had better believe there will be no retractions, no apologies, no corrections… Maddow will continue to make fools of her audience and her audience will continue to thank her for it and no one will ever hold her accountable because Brain Stelter is garbage.