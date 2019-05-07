If CNN believes Global Warming is a real and an imminent threat, why did the far-left network agree to move much of its broadcasting operations to a location … right on the water?

Outside of the basement-rated outlet axing more than a hundred jobs on Monday, the big media news this week is CNN’s move to Hudson Yards, which sits right on the coast, right on the Hudson River.

In other words, CNN has moved to the water’s edge of Manhattan, the very same Manhattan that will be underwater as soon as 2015.

Oops, sorry, that was an old scientific prediction. Obviously, 2015 has passed without Manhattan flooding.

But Manhattan will be underwater as soon as 2018, which can only mean that–

Oh. Sorry again, that was another prediction our global warming scientific experts got wrong. But soon, very soon Manhattan will be underwater because the scientists CNN takes very, very seriously say so.

As recently as seven months ago, and without a hint of skepticism, CNN warned that if nothing is done by 2030, in 11 short years, “the planet will reach the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by as early as 2030, precipitating the risk of extreme drought, wildfires, floods and food shortages for hundreds of millions of people.”

Floods, y’all, floods.

Again, with only fealty and not a hint of skepticism, CNN spread around this statement by a “lecturer in climate science”: “This is concerning because we know there are so many more problems if we exceed 1.5 degrees C global warming, including more heatwaves and hot summers, greater sea level rise, and, for many parts of the world, worse droughts and rainfall extremes.”

Greater sea level rise, y’all, greater sea level rise.

Did CNN not read this very important and 100 percent factual, pro-science report that predicts flooding in New York during the 2020s, so as soon as next year?

What kind of monsters move their employees into that kind of danger?

So what do we have here…?

Isn’t it obvious…?

What we have is a national news organization spreading alarmism about flooding and rising sea levels on one hand while on the other it moves a large part of its base of operations to the edge of the shoreline, and not only to the shoreline, but to the shoreline of Manhattan which was supposed to be underwater four years ago.

CNN regularly and relentlessly abuses its broadcast megaphone to spread fear about Global Warming, to demand we all change our lifestyles, give up our freedoms, vote for Democrats, pay higher taxes, turn our lives over to central planners, and publicly testify to our belief in global warming lest we be denounced as “climate deniers.” Meanwhile, behind the scenes, CNN commits the ultimate (and expensive) act of climate denialism by moving a large part of its multi-million dollar headquarters to very area we are told will soon be the ground zero of Global Warming flooding.

CNN’s move to the Manhattan waterline is the ultimate act of faith that Global Warming is a hoax, is the ultimate proof CNN knows it’s a hoax, even as it spends billions and billions of corporate dollars to spread this hoax, to scare the rest of us into voting a certain way.

No one who believes in Global Warming spends piles of money to move its operations into a danger zone. No one.

What’s more, CNN already had an inland headquarters. What could be safer than Atlanta?

But under CNN chief Jeff Zucker, CNN has been moving much of its broadcasting base out of Atlanta and into the danger zone of Manhattan and… Under Jeff Zucker CNN has ramped up its Global Warming propaganda against us skeptics in a big way.

So the next time CNN launches its next Hate Campaign against President Trump over his healthy skepticism, remember CNN’s long-planned and very expensive move into the danger zone, remember its ultimate act of faith that Global Warming is pure horseshit.

