CNN is so desperate to attack President Trump, the far-left cable channel is now manufacturing dangerous hypothetical conspiracy theories about the future.

Although Democrat Stacey Abrams still refuses to concede the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race (that she lost by a whopping 55,000 votes); although Hillary Clinton still claims she was cheated out of the presidency, rather than report on or criticize those two un-American harridans, CNN is instead fabricating scenarios out of thin air to paint Trump as a dangerous and unstable dictator.

Without evidence, the sinking CNN is spreading a futuristic conspiracy theory where Trump loses his 2020 re-election bid and refuses to leave the Oval Office:

Now, close your eyes and imagine this: Trump narrowly loses — by 20-ish electoral votes — in 2020. He refuses to concede, insists there has been widespread election fraud and notes that Democrats (and the media) have been trying to steal from him since he was elected in 2016. Doesn’t seem all that outlandish, does it?

That comes straight from CNN chief Jeff Zucker — I mean, one of his ventriloquist dummies (Chris Cillizza) wrote it for him, but that is Zucker talking and I won’t link to it because I don’t link reckless conspiracy theories.

Somehow, after wasting more than five years getting every major national story exactly wrong…

…somehow this basement-rated (and still falling) outlet is scraping an all-new barrel bottom.

Think about it, CNN is now peering into the future to spread fake news.

And this actually is dangerous fake news, the kind of conspiracy theory that works as an assassination dogwhistle — and CNN knows this, and Chris “sniper scope” Cillizza sure as hell knows it.

Constructing this kind fan fiction for the #Resistance is a deliberate attempt to smear Trump as mentally ill, as a unique danger to America, which is the perfect way to whisper to would-be assassins that history would declare them a hero.

This is not hyperbole on my part. Never forget this is the same CNN that…

The above is just a shortlist, a glance at an extreme and deeply unstable ropaganda outlet that, as I wrote Monday, “launches almost daily hate campaigns against its political enemies on the right — most especially Trump, his supporters, and gun owners (including rape victims) — and openly encourages and embraces political violence and conspiracy theories to achieve its left-wing goals.”

And now, as a means to deliberately increase hate and paranoia against our president, CNN is accusing Trump of doing something 19 months from now.

