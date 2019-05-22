Nolte: CNN’s Ratings Death Spiral Continues as Key Demo Hits 2015 Low

Far-left CNN’s viewership death spiral just hit a 2015 low in the advertiser-coveted 25- to 54-age demo.

Compared to this same week last year, the fake news network (that regularly spreads conspiracy theories and encourages political violence against Trump and his supporters) lost an astonishing 43 percent of its prime time demo viewership and an even more humiliating 47 percent of its total day demo viewers.

For comparison sake, Fox News dipped only 22 and 21 percent in those same categories.

According to TV Newser, this is CNN’s worst showing in this demo since November of 2015 — that’s a year prior to the 2016 presidential election.

The news is not much better for the Hate Network in every other area.

In total day viewers last week, CNN plummeted 34 percent; in prime time viewers, CNN dove 26 percent.

Again, for comparison sake, Fox News only lost three percent of its prime time viewers and ten percent of total day viewers.

The most humiliating number for the fake cable channel, though, is that throughout all of last week, CNN came in 16th and averaged only 693,000 total prime time viewers.

Fox News came in second and nearly quadrupled CNN with 2.72 million total prime time viewers.

For some context, CNN was a last place laughingstock when it could average only a million prime time viewers; now it has dipped below 700,000.

In total day viewers, CNN came in ninth with only 520,000 total viewers.

By comparison, Fox News came in second and more than doubled CNN with 1.3 million total day viewers.

MSNBC also had a rough week in the 25-54 demo with a loss of 42 percent of prime time demo viewers and 45 percent of total day demo viewers.

In total viewers, MSNBC dipped 13 percent in prime time (1.48 million) and 13 percent in total day (848K).

Basically, with an average of 2.7 million prime time viewers, Fox News is beating MSNBC (1.48 million) and CNN (693K) combined, and by a wide margin.

There is just no question that the Russia Collusion Hoax, which CNN and MSNBC pushed relentlessly, and did so knowing it was a hoax, damaged both networks considerably and maybe permanently.

For example, Rachel Maddow, America’s Russia Collusion Hoax-Queen, “delivered her lowest-rated week of the year in both total viewers and the 25-54 demo,” per TV Newser.

Not only did MSNBC and CNN get the Russia Collusion story deliberately wrong, not only did they string their viewers along with the promise that Trump would be impeached as a traitor, this was just one more national story both of these left-wing outlets botched entirely.

Every single big story of the last five or six years, MSNBC and CNN have botched with a firehose of misinformation and fake news. It has been one hoax after another, and their viewers, at least for now, are probably sick and tired of being strung along.

Just look at this list of establishment media hoaxes:

George Zimmerman: White Racist Killer

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot

Trump Can’t Win

Brett Kavanaugh: Serial Rapist

The KKKids from KKKovington High School

Trump Colluded with Russia

Even Trump-hating Democrats are sick and tired of being hoaxed by these 24/7 liars.

I don’t call for people to get fired and am not doing that here, but the fact that Jeff Zucker has been allowed to remain in charge of CNN as he has overseen its total annihilation in the ratings, as a credible news outlet, and as an overall brand, beggars belief.

But let’s not forget how CNN holds on with almost no viewers: about 90 million suckers who don’t watch CNN still subsidize all those lies and all that hate through their cable bills.

Seriously, y’all; it is time to cut the cord.

